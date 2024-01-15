Tata Tigor 1.2L Variants Witness Price Hike: XM Manual Variant Most Affected

In a significant shift, Tata India has recently raised the prices of the Tigor 1.2L normal petrol and CNG variants, with changes ranging up to Rs. 10,000. The move, reflecting adjustments in the cost structure of the Tigor models by the manufacturer, has impacted the XM manual and XMA automatic variants most significantly.

Price Hike in Petrol Variants

For the Tigor 1.2L normal petrol variants, there has been a price increase of up to Rs. 5,000. Particularly, the XM manual variant has borne the brunt of this hike, recording the most significant percentage increase at 0.74%. Post this price revision, the ex-showroom prices of Tigor now commence at Rs. 6.3 lakh, going up to Rs. 8.95 lakh.

CNG Variants Affected

Notably, the Tigor 1.2L normal CNG variants have not been spared either. They have seen a sharper increase in prices, with a rise of up to Rs. 10,000. The XM manual variant, in this category, has experienced a substantial hike of Rs. 10,000. Such an increase marks the highest percentage change at 1.30% across all Tigor variants.

Implications of the Price Revision

The price revision implies that the new January 2024 prices are between 0.43% and 1.3% higher than before. While the hike might seem moderate, it does underline the rising costs that automobile manufacturers are grappling with. In the face of such challenges, it remains to be seen how this price increase impacts Tata’s market dynamics and consumer response in the short and long term.