Automotive

Tata Tigor 1.2L Variants Witness Price Hike: XM Manual Variant Most Affected

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:05 am EST
Tata Tigor 1.2L Variants Witness Price Hike: XM Manual Variant Most Affected

In a significant shift, Tata India has recently raised the prices of the Tigor 1.2L normal petrol and CNG variants, with changes ranging up to Rs. 10,000. The move, reflecting adjustments in the cost structure of the Tigor models by the manufacturer, has impacted the XM manual and XMA automatic variants most significantly.

Price Hike in Petrol Variants

For the Tigor 1.2L normal petrol variants, there has been a price increase of up to Rs. 5,000. Particularly, the XM manual variant has borne the brunt of this hike, recording the most significant percentage increase at 0.74%. Post this price revision, the ex-showroom prices of Tigor now commence at Rs. 6.3 lakh, going up to Rs. 8.95 lakh.

CNG Variants Affected

Notably, the Tigor 1.2L normal CNG variants have not been spared either. They have seen a sharper increase in prices, with a rise of up to Rs. 10,000. The XM manual variant, in this category, has experienced a substantial hike of Rs. 10,000. Such an increase marks the highest percentage change at 1.30% across all Tigor variants.

Implications of the Price Revision

The price revision implies that the new January 2024 prices are between 0.43% and 1.3% higher than before. While the hike might seem moderate, it does underline the rising costs that automobile manufacturers are grappling with. In the face of such challenges, it remains to be seen how this price increase impacts Tata’s market dynamics and consumer response in the short and long term.

Automotive
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

