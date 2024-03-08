Tata Steel Empowers Women, Hires 100 to Operate Heavy Machinery, Aiming 25% Workforce Diversity by 2025

In a groundbreaking move on International Women's Day, Tata Steel has hired 100 women, including 20-year-old Payal Kumari, to drive and operate Heavy Earth Moving Machinery (HEMM) at its Noamundi iron ore mine in Jharkhand. This initiative is part of the company's broader goal to achieve 25% diversity in its workforce by 2025, breaking gender barriers and setting a new precedent in the traditionally male-dominated mining sector.

Advertisment

Breaking Barriers: Women Behind the Wheel

Historically, roles like operating HEMM were deemed unsuitable for women, perceived to require physical strength beyond their capacity. Tata Steel's "Women Mines" initiative, launched in 2019, challenges this stereotype by deploying women in all shifts and training them to handle machinery. Payal Kumari's journey from fearing the size of the dumper trucks to confidently operating them symbolizes the breaking of mental barriers and the empowerment of women in the mining industry.

Empowerment Through Employment

Advertisment

Empowerment for these women doesn't just come from operating heavy machinery; it's also about securing a stable job in a reputable company. For many, like Sapna Pradhan, another operations assistant at the Noamundi mines, this job represents a significant achievement for their families. Tata Steel's initiatives, including 'Tejaswini 2.0' for upskilling women and 'Women Of Mettle' for offering scholarships and job opportunities to female engineering students, are crucial steps towards creating a talent pipeline of young female officers in the organization.

Challenges and Opportunities

Hiring women came with its own set of challenges, from sensitizing male employees and creating a supportive infrastructure to ensuring safety and security for women working night shifts. However, the trust in the Tata brand played a significant role in overcoming these challenges. The positive experience of women like Kumari and Pradhan, supported by male colleagues and provided with necessary training and facilities, showcases a shift towards a more inclusive and diverse workforce in the mining sector.

As Tata Steel marches towards its goal of 25 percent diversity in its workforce by 2025, the success of its women-centric initiatives not only empowers the women involved but also paves the way for other companies to follow suit. This move is not just about achieving diversity numbers; it's about changing perceptions, breaking stereotypes, and creating a more inclusive, equitable workplace for everyone.