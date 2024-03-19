Tata Motors Unveils Fifth Eco-Friendly Vehicle Scrapping Facility Near Delhi, Aims for Sustainable Disposal

Tata Motors, in its ongoing commitment to sustainability, has inaugurated its fifth Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) near Delhi, named 'Re.Wi.Re – Recycle with Respect.' The launch event, led by Girish Wagh, Executive Director of Tata Motors, signifies a step forward in promoting environmentally responsible vehicle disposal practices. Developed in collaboration with Johar Motors, the facility is set to transform the landscape of vehicle scrapping in India.

Building Towards a Greener Future

The new facility is not just another scrapping center; it is a beacon of Tata Motors' dedication to environmental stewardship. With the capacity to dismantle 18,000 end-of-life vehicles annually, 'Re.Wi.Re' stands out for its emphasis on eco-friendly processes. This facility caters to both passenger and commercial vehicles, offering a sustainable end-of-life solution for vehicles of various brands. The fully digitalized setup ensures a paperless operation, integrating specialized stations for dismantling tyres, batteries, and other components, thereby adhering to the highest standards of environmental safety.

Aligning with National Goals

This initiative is in line with the Vehicle Scrappage Policy introduced by the government in August 2021, aimed at phasing out older, pollution-contributing vehicles. By focusing on the safe and environmentally sound disposal of vehicles, Tata Motors supports national efforts to combat vehicular pollution and promote a circular economy. The policy mandates the deregistration of private cars over 20 years old and commercial vehicles over 15 years old, a move expected to significantly improve air quality across India.

A Step Towards Sustainable Mobility

'Re.Wi.Re' is more than a facility; it is a testament to Tata Motors' vision of sustainable mobility. Through this initiative, the company not only contributes to reducing environmental pollution but also sets a precedent for the automotive industry's role in supporting sustainable practices. The partnership with Johar Motors exemplifies how collaboration can lead to innovative solutions for responsible vehicle disposal, marking a significant milestone in India's journey towards sustainability.

As Tata Motors opens the doors to 'Re.Wi.Re – Recycle with Respect,' it not only advances its commitment to environmental sustainability but also supports the broader vision of a cleaner, greener future. This facility, with its focus on responsible and eco-friendly vehicle disposal, is poised to make a substantial impact on India's automotive landscape, driving the nation closer to achieving its environmental goals.