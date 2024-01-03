Tata Communications Amplifies Global Presence with Cloud Voice Service Expansion

In a strategic thrust to solidify its presence in the global communication market, Tata Communications has broadened its GlobalRapide Cloud Voice service to an impressive 48 countries, including jurisdictions known for their stringent regulatory mechanisms. This expansion is a significant move, not just for the company but for the global communications landscape.

Enhancing Global Connections

The capstone of this expansion is the new GlobalRapide Cloud Number offering, a service that empowers customers to establish global connections from a single platform. This added facet of the service allows Tata Communications to reach out to new customers in markets previously untouched, and bolsters its offerings for existing customers with global operations.

A Unified Voice Solution

One of the salient features of this expansion is the elimination of the requirement for customers to have a local legal entity to procure voice services. This strategic move offers immense benefits for organizations forging into new markets. In addition, the unified voice solution streamlines management and ensures consistent communication experiences across diverse regions.

Advanced Features and Fraud Management

The GlobalRapide Cloud Number service, now available in over 40 countries, supports seamless calling and easily integrates with various Unified Communications (UC) applications. It comes with advanced features such as flexible Calling Line Identification (CLI) options, Bring Your Own Carrier (BYOC) solutions, CLI assurance, and a dual number service for comprehensive inbound and outbound calling capabilities.

Notably, Tata Communications has also incorporated robust fraud management mechanisms within the service, blocking millions of fraudulent calls and alerting customers to suspicious traffic, thereby preventing potentially severe business damage.

With a plan to add three new countries per quarter to its voice service footprint, Tata Communications is poised to revolutionize global business communication and collaboration, with an unwavering focus on security and seamless integration.