TAP's Inspection Uncovers Non-compliance with National Retirement Scheme

The Employees Trust Fund (TAP) in Kampung Kiulap has been on a mission to ensure employee security. In a recent exercise, the TAP, which safeguards retirement funds, carried out inspections at 51 business premises. The purpose? To ascertain the level of compliance with the National Retirement Scheme (SPK), a mandatory program designed to secure the financial future of employees post-retirement.

Non-compliance Unearthed

The enforcement unit during its inspections stumbled upon a worrying trend. They discovered that there were employers who had not registered or made contributions for 14 local employees who were eligible for the SPK. This non-compliance was not only illegal but also posed a threat to the financial stability of the affected employees in their golden years.

Legal Obligations and Penalties

TAP took this opportunity to underline the legal obligations of employers in this regard. It emphasized that all employers must register and make contributions for all eligible employees. This included those on temporary, contract, or daily wages, and even those undergoing probation. The aim is to ensure that every employee has a safety net - a retirement savings fund.

Citing Section 35 (1) of the National Retirement Scheme Order 2023, TAP shed light on the penalties for non-compliance. According to the mandate, employers who fail to comply with these regulations may face fines starting from $3,000 for a first offence, and up to $10,000 for subsequent offences.

A Warning to Employers

The reminder from TAP serves as a strong warning to employers to uphold their responsibilities regarding employee retirement funds. It is an urgent call to action for businesses to ensure they are in line with the laws, not just to avoid penalties but to protect the financial futures of their employees. The wellbeing of employees is paramount and employers are urged to make their contributions without fail.