Tanzania Targets Insurance Boost to GDP with First United Takaful Company

With a steadfast resolve to bolster the insurance sector's impact on Tanzania's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the Tanzanian government has unveiled plans to increase insurance penetration. Aiming to hit targets set for the fiscal year 2023/24 and 2030, the government has set its sights on achieving a GDP contribution of 3 percent by 2023/24 and 5 percent by 2030, aligning with global averages.

Unveiling the First United Takaful Company

These ambitious goals were announced by Zanzibar's Minister of State in the President's Office, Finance, and Economy, Dr. Saada Mkuya. The announcement was made during the launch of the First United Takaful Company in Dar es Salaam. The Takaful Company introduces a form of Islamic-based insurance service, aligned with Islamic principles, including the exclusion of interest and gambling, and a rigorous avoidance of investments that contradict Islamic teachings.

A Step Towards Financial Inclusion

The introduction of this service is viewed as a vital step towards achieving financial inclusion and facilitating the development of the financial sector. It aligns with the 2020/2030 master plan for economic evolution in Tanzania. The Tanzanian Insurance Regulatory Authority's Deputy Commissioner of Insurance, Khadija Issa Saidi, applauded the initiative and extended the government's assurance of support.

Religious-based Services: A Necessity

Abdulnasir Ahmed Abdulrahman, CEO of First United, highlighted the critical role that religious-based services like Takaful play in catering to the spiritual needs of their customer base. Such services can significantly enhance living conditions by promoting principles of cooperation and sharing, Abdulrahman argued. Echoing this sentiment, Dr. Kassim Hussein, Chairperson of First United, emphasized the urgent need for innovation in the insurance industry to meet evolving customer demands.