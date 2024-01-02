Tally Solutions Sets Ambitious Growth Targets; TallyPrime 4.0 To Empower SMEs

As the new year unfolds, Tally Solutions, a leading specialist in business management software, is setting its sights on ambitious growth targets. With a focus on the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) community, the company aims to expand its customer base by a whopping 50% and achieve a 40% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the next 2-3 years. A key player in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for a decade, Tally has been instrumental in aiding over 67,000 businesses with their accounting and compliance needs.

Empowering SMEs with Advanced Technology

The company’s latest software release, TallyPrime 4.0, is earmarked by advanced technology specifically designed to assist SMEs. It offers real-time insights that aid in better decision-making, especially during events like the Dubai Shopping Festival. By facilitating seamless communication with customers and suppliers through WhatsApp integration and introducing features like customizable dashboards and Excel Import, TallyPrime 4.0 aims to streamline operations and enhance decision-making.

Commitment to Knowledge Sharing and Innovation

Under the leadership of Vikas Panchal, the General Manager for Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Tally has shown unflagging commitment to innovation and support for SMEs. To bolster this, they have been conducting knowledge sessions on tax regulations and compliance in the UAE, aimed at empowering businesses with the necessary knowledge to thrive in a dynamic market. Existing TallyPrime customers with Tally Software Services (TSS) will receive the new update at no extra cost, and will also gain access to these knowledge sessions for free.

A Glimpse into the Future

