Tally Solutions Sets Ambitious Growth Targets; TallyPrime 4.0 To Empower SMEs

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:46 pm EST
As the new year unfolds, Tally Solutions, a leading specialist in business management software, is setting its sights on ambitious growth targets. With a focus on the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) community, the company aims to expand its customer base by a whopping 50% and achieve a 40% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the next 2-3 years. A key player in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for a decade, Tally has been instrumental in aiding over 67,000 businesses with their accounting and compliance needs.

Empowering SMEs with Advanced Technology

The company’s latest software release, TallyPrime 4.0, is earmarked by advanced technology specifically designed to assist SMEs. It offers real-time insights that aid in better decision-making, especially during events like the Dubai Shopping Festival. By facilitating seamless communication with customers and suppliers through WhatsApp integration and introducing features like customizable dashboards and Excel Import, TallyPrime 4.0 aims to streamline operations and enhance decision-making.

Commitment to Knowledge Sharing and Innovation

Under the leadership of Vikas Panchal, the General Manager for Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Tally has shown unflagging commitment to innovation and support for SMEs. To bolster this, they have been conducting knowledge sessions on tax regulations and compliance in the UAE, aimed at empowering businesses with the necessary knowledge to thrive in a dynamic market. Existing TallyPrime customers with Tally Software Services (TSS) will receive the new update at no extra cost, and will also gain access to these knowledge sessions for free.

A Glimpse into the Future

In the meantime, Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc (AITX), a global leader in AI-driven security and productivity solutions, has forecasted a substantial growth in its annual recurring revenue for 2024. Based on the results of calendar year 2023, the company expects an additional $5.5 million in annual recurring revenue, effectively doubling the revenue run rate in 2024. The potential for up to a 4x increase in the revenue run rate is also anticipated. AITX’s subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices Inc, is redefining the security and guarding services industry through its innovative AI-driven Solutions as a Service business model, which is expected to provide cost savings of 35-80% for businesses compared to traditional manned security guarding and monitoring models.

Business
