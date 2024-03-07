Tallinna Vesi Invites Shareholders to Vote on Supervisory Council Extensions Without Meeting

Tallinna Vesi announces a unique voting process for shareholders to decide on the extension of terms for Supervisory Council members Mart Mägi and Robert Kitt without convening an extraordinary general meeting. Set to take place online before 28 March 2024, this approach aims to streamline decision-making amid the ongoing digital transformation in corporate governance.

Streamlining Corporate Decisions

In an innovative move, Tallinna Vesi has opened the floor for shareholders to vote on crucial resolutions through the company's website, eliminating the need for a physical gathering. This decision not only aligns with current digital trends but also ensures shareholder participation amidst varying global circumstances.

Shareholders are encouraged to submit their votes and any required documentation by 09:00, Estonian time, on 28 March 2024, demonstrating the company's commitment to inclusive and efficient governance.

Understanding the importance of transparency, Tallinna Vesi has made all relevant information, including background details on the candidates and the voting process, available on their website. This initiative facilitates an informed voting process, allowing shareholders to make decisions based on comprehensive insights into the candidates' qualifications and the company's strategic direction. Moreover, the company has simplified the proxy appointment process, ensuring that even those unable to vote directly can have their voices heard.

Implications for Corporate Governance

This innovative voting process not only exemplifies Tallinna Vesi's commitment to leveraging technology for governance but also sets a precedent for other corporations.

By moving away from traditional, in-person general meetings, Tallinna Vesi is at the forefront of adopting digital solutions that could redefine corporate interactions, making them more accessible, efficient, and environmentally friendly. The outcome of this voting process and its execution will be keenly observed as a potential model for future corporate governance practices.