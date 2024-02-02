Taiwan's TBMC Announces Strategic Alliance with U.S. Biotech Firm National Resilience

Taiwan Bio-Manufacturing Corp. (TBMC), a government-supported Taiwanese biotech firm, has recently made its public debut, introducing a business framework that draws from the successful model of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC). The biotech entity was formed through a joint venture between the Industrial Technology Research Institute and the Development Center for Biotechnology. TBMC also revealed its strategic partnership with U.S.-based biomanufacturing firm National Resilience, Inc. The alliance is set to bolster TBMC's proficiency in producing biologics, vaccines, nucleic acids, cell, and gene therapies.

A Response to Pandemic Lessons

The initiative was sparked by the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, which highlighted the need for Taiwan to have self-sufficient pharmaceutical manufacturing for both health and national security purposes. Michel Chu, the chairman and acting CEO of TBMC, clarified the company's goal to harness Taiwan's biotech talent and smart manufacturing industry to become a significant player in the global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market.

TBMC's Strategy: Learning from TSMC

Just like the contract chipmaker TSMC, TBMC is starting with government funding, employing local talent, and engaging with foreign technology to build trust with potential clients. The Minister of Economic Affairs, Wang Mei-hua, highlighted Taiwan's strengths in talent, medical systems, and intellectual property protection. However, she also underscored the importance of international collaboration for the biotech industry.

Future Plans and Anticipations

Within the next two years, TBMC plans to set up a GMP grade factory in the Hsinchu Biomedical Science Park. The company aims to serve as a protective force for the nation in the pharmaceutical field, similar to the role TSMC plays in the technology sector. This partnership between TBMC and National Resilience is not only poised to enhance Taiwan's innovative biomanufacturing technology but also to expand its international influence.