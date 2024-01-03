TAG Oil Ltd. Encounters Drilling Challenges in T100 Well

In an unfolding saga of grit and tenacity, international oil and gas exploration company, TAG Oil Ltd., encountered a significant stumbling block in its quest for oil. While drilling the T100 well, the company faced geo-mechanical stability issues in the upper section of the hole in the Abu-Roash “E” (“ARE”) formation, an over-pressured zone with varying layers of carbonate and shale. This development was compounded by mechanical complications with the mud system on the drilling rig, which further hindered the conditioning process of the build section of the hole beyond 3,200 meters.

Unforeseen Challenges

The company’s difficulties didn’t end there. Efforts to drill into the Abu-Roash “F” (“ARF”) target reservoir were thwarted, prompting the decision to plug back the problematic section of the hole. Necessary repairs to the shale-shakers and mud system tanks on the rig are in the pipeline, with a review of the drilling procedures also underway. This review will focus on isolating the challenging ARE zone before advancing with the ARF lateral drilling.

Next Steps

Despite these hurdles, TAG Oil is forging ahead. The company will re-drill from the intermediate cased section at 2,650 meters using an oil-based mud system. This approach is expected to ensure a more stable build section in the ARE. The ARF target reservoir, despite the complications, had previously shown promising signs of oil with strong hydrocarbon gas readings and primary porosity. These indicators suggest a potent prospect for the oil play.

Looking Forward

Repair work and the next phase of drilling are currently underway, with completion anticipated in the upcoming month. Following the completion of this phase, the rig will be released, paving the way for a rig-less well completion phase with fracture stimulation of the ARF. TAG Oil has pledged to continue providing updates and is slated to host a live conference call on January 4, 2024, to discuss these developments.

Despite the obstacles, TAG Oil remains optimistic. The company maintains that these challenges will not impact the potential of the ARF resource oil play. However, they also remind stakeholders of the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with hydrocarbon exploration, including variable geological conditions, market fluctuations, and operational challenges.