Tackling ESG Challenges: New Executive Education Programme for Hospitality Leaders

Insights from a recent investigation spearheaded by King's Business School and the Energy and Environment Alliance have cast a new light on the challenges the hospitality industry faces in implementing Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) measures. The study, which involved over 250 hospitality leaders globally, has stirred conversations about diverse reporting standards, stakeholder skepticism, and concerns about guest responses.

Advertisment

Uncovering the ESG Challenges

One of the key challenges identified in the study is the lack of industry-specific skills and knowledge surrounding ESG measures. This deficiency has been observed to hinder the seamless implementation of ESG strategies within the hospitality industry. Moreover, the research revealed regional differences in ESG approach. European leaders, for instance, displayed a stronger focus on energy-related initiatives as compared to peers in other regions.

Introducing the ESG Executive Education Hospitality Programme

Advertisment

In response to these findings, an ESG Executive Education Hospitality Programme has been devised. This initiative, directed at the industry's C-suite, aims to foster a collective approach towards ESG issues, cultivate informed discussions, and encourage collaboration between industry leaders and regulators. As the programme enrolls its second cohort, it reflects a growing recognition of ESG concerns and the importance of coherent strategies to manage and report on these issues effectively.

Setting the Focus on Reporting and Benchmarking

Interestingly, 73% of the surveyed leaders have indicated that the programme should primarily focus on reporting and benchmarking ESG practices. This suggests a keen interest in establishing a standard yardstick for ESG performance in the hospitality industry. The establishment of this programme, therefore, not only signifies the industry's commitment to tackle ESG issues but also provides a platform for leaders to learn, adapt, and drive sustainable practices in their respective organizations.

The introduction of the ESG Executive Education Hospitality Programme is a promising step in the right direction. It embodies the industry's seriousness in addressing ESG challenges while demonstrating the power of collaboration and education in driving sustainable change.