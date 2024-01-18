T. Rowe Price's New Mentorship Program: A Stride Towards Diversity

T. Rowe Price, the global investment management behemoth, is set to launch a new mentorship program in January 2024, aligning its initiative with National Mentoring Month. The program's crux lies in fostering mentoring relationships within its business resource groups (BRGs). These BRGs are inclusive communities within the firm, designed for associates who share similar backgrounds or interests.

Advertisment

Mentorship Program and Diversity

The new Business Resource Group (BRG) mentorship program is not just another corporate initiative; it is a strategic step towards professional development and diversity. This move aligns perfectly with T. Rowe Price's commitment to enhancing its workforce and emphasizing diverse voices within the organization.

A Glimpse at the Company's BRGs

Advertisment

The company's BRGs encompass a wide range of groups, including THRIVE for individuals with disabilities and their supporters, VALOR for veterans and military families, PRIDE for the LGBTQ+ community and allies, MOSAIC for multicultural associates, and WAVE for women associates.

Positive Outcomes of Existing Mentorship Initiatives

The effectiveness of T. Rowe Price's mentorship programs is evident from the positive outcomes reported. It has seen an enrollment growth in its firmwide mentorship program, coupled with high satisfaction scores and strong retention rates among participants. These facts further underscore the company's dedication to fostering a nurturing and inclusive work environment.

About T. Rowe Price

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price manages a staggering $1.45 trillion in assets. Known for its investment excellence, retirement leadership, and proprietary research, the firm has always prioritized integrity and client interests in its operations. The new mentorship initiative is another feather in its cap, reflecting its commitment to continuous growth and diversity.