T. Rowe Price Launches New Mentorship Program Emphasizing Diversity and Professional Growth

In a significant move honoring National Mentoring Month, T. Rowe Price, the Baltimore-based global investment management giant, has unveiled a novel mentorship program. The scheme, which is scheduled to debut in January 2024, seeks to bolster mentoring relationships among associates sharing similar backgrounds or experiences. This initiative underscores the firm's commitment to cultivating professional growth and championing diversity.

Business Resource Groups at T. Rowe Price

At the heart of the mentorship program are T. Rowe Price's Business Resource Groups (BRGs). These BRGs are inclusive, associate-led communities that champion diversity, equity, and inclusion, and align with business aspirations. They include THRIVE for individuals grappling with disabilities and their supporters, VALOR for veterans and military families, PRIDE for LGBTQ+ members and allies, MOSAIC for multicultural associates, and WAVE for women associates.

Boosting Workforce Development and Diversity

Raymone Jackson, the head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and Corporate Responsibility at T. Rowe Price, takes immense pride in the company's mentorship initiatives. To him, these are instrumental in augmenting the workforce and bolstering the firm's mission. The new BRG mentorship program supplements the existing traditional, reciprocal, and mentor circle programs. Since its inception in June 2022, the firm's mentorship program has registered a surge in participation, high satisfaction scores, and robust retention rates among participants.

Long-term Investment Goals and Proprietary Research

Established in 1937, T. Rowe Price is a distinguished asset management company with an unwavering focus on long-term investment objectives, retirement leadership, and proprietary research. By the end of 2023, the firm managed an impressive $1.45 trillion in assets and catered to a global clientele.