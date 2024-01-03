en English
Business

T-Mobile and Walmart Start the Year with Attractive Offers

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:24 am EST
T-Mobile and Walmart Start the Year with Attractive Offers

In a bid to begin the year on a high note, T-Mobile has unveiled a significant promotional deal, as part of an initiative aimed at expressing customer appreciation. The telecom giant’s move is designed to boost customer satisfaction and loyalty by offering added value. In parallel, Walmart is embarking on a strategic move to attract customers, with a highly appealing offer on the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9+.

Unmatched Telecom Offer

Visible, a prepaid cell phone service provider owned by Verizon Wireless, is offering a New Year’s deal allowing new customers to subscribe to the Visible plan at $20 per month for two years. As a sweetener, new customers can take advantage of a $5 monthly discount on the Visible plan or a $10 monthly discount on Visible+ by using the promo code VISIBLE24 during checkout. Visible customers have access to Verizon Wireless’ network, with the plan including unlimited talk, text, and data, along with unlimited access to Verizon’s 5G Nationwide & 4G LTE networks. The promotion, which ends on January 31, is a month-to-month prepaid service, meaning customers can cancel at any time.

Competitive Retail Strategy

Not to be outdone, Walmart is employing competitive pricing strategies to lure customers, particularly during post-holiday periods when consumer spending is traditionally lower. The retail giant is offering a hefty discount on the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9+ – a move that provides consumers, especially tech enthusiasts, an opportunity to acquire a premium device at a significantly reduced cost.

Staying Connected with Tech Deals

To keep tech-savvy individuals informed about such deals, a tech deals newsletter is available for subscription. The newsletter, which offers the latest updates on gadget discounts and promotions twice a week, can lead to considerable savings on the latest electronic devices for subscribers. As the competitive landscape among retailers intensifies, tech enthusiasts and consumers alike stand to benefit greatly from these promotional offers.

Business
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

