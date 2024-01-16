Synopsys to Acquire Ansys in a Landmark $35 Billion Deal

Electronic design automation software specialist, Synopsys, has reached a definitive agreement to acquire engineering simulation software firm, Ansys, in a deal valued at approximately $35 billion. This significant merger within the design software industry is set to consolidate the expertise of both companies, potentially offering integrated solutions to customers across various engineering sectors.

A Strategic Acquisition

The acquisition aims to blend Synopsys' prowess in electronic design automation and Ansys's simulation and analysis portfolio to create a leader in silicon to systems design solutions. It is anticipated that this merger will be a boon to various industries such as semiconductor design, aerospace, defense, and automotive, among others, by providing a more comprehensive suite of software tools that could enhance design efficiency and innovation.

Terms of the Agreement

Under the terms of the agreement, Ansys shareholders will receive $197.00 in cash and 0.3450 shares of Synopsys common stock for each Ansys share. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2025, pending approval by Ansys shareholders, receipt of regulatory approvals, and the fulfillment of other customary closing conditions.

Implications for the Future

The acquisition is expected to be accretive to non-GAAP EPS within the second full year post close and substantially accretive thereafter. After the merger, Ansys shareholders will own 16.5% of Synopsys. The deal will be partially funded by $16 billion of debt financing, with the remaining $3 billion nonequity consideration coming from Synopsys' cash.

This acquisition underlines Synopsys' ambition to address customer needs for the fusion of electronics and physics augmented with AI and expands Synopsys' total addressable market by 1.5x to $28 billion. The transaction marks one of the largest tech deals announced in recent years and sets the stage for a new era of integrated design solutions.