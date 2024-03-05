Syncrolift AS Secures $8 Million Contract for Ship Transfer Systems in Dubai Maritime City

Nekkar ASA's subsidiary, Syncrolift AS, has landed a significant $8 million contract to enhance Dubai Maritime City (DMC) with advanced ship transfer systems. This agreement follows a June 2023 contract for an identical system, marking DMC's decision to acquire three additional units. The delivery of this cutting-edge technology is scheduled for 2024, with Syncrolift overseeing project management and engineering from its Norwegian headquarters.

Strengthening Maritime Infrastructure

Syncrolift AS's latest contract with DMC underscores the company's pivotal role in modernizing maritime infrastructure. Rolf-Atle Tomassen, Syncrolift's managing director, highlighted the system's innovative design aimed at increasing lifting capacity while reducing maintenance costs for shipyards. This development aligns with the company's strategy to deliver efficient and cost-effective solutions to the maritime industry. In December 2022, Syncrolift received a $10 million letter of award to modernize two shiplift systems at DMC, with the first recently commissioned successfully.

Repeat Business Signifies Trust and Quality

DMC's decision to expand its partnership with Syncrolift signifies trust in the company's ability to deliver high-quality systems. Ole Falk Hansen, CEO of Nekkar ASA, expressed satisfaction with this repeat business, attributing it to the Syncrolift team's proven track record. Syncrolift's dominance in the shiplift and transfer system market, with a 60 percent win rate over the past decade, further cements its position as a global leader in maritime solutions.

Nekkar ASA: A Technological Powerhouse

Nekkar ASA, the parent company of Syncrolift, is renowned for its innovative technology solutions across various ocean-based industries. By combining Syncrolift's 50-year heritage with investments in sustainable and digital technologies, Nekkar aims to unlock growth opportunities in offshore energy, renewables, and aquaculture. This recent contract with DMC not only showcases Syncrolift's engineering prowess but also reflects Nekkar's commitment to enhancing global maritime capabilities.

As Syncrolift continues to solidify its presence in the maritime industry, its success in securing contracts like the one with Dubai Maritime City highlights the increasing demand for advanced maritime solutions. This partnership not only benefits both entities but also promises to set new benchmarks in operational efficiency and sustainability within the global maritime sector.