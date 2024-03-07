Synaptics Bolsters Leadership, Appoints Lisa Bodensteiner as Chief Legal Officer

In a strategic move to enhance its leadership team, Synaptics Incorporated announced the appointment of Lisa Bodensteiner as its new Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Secretary. Bodensteiner, who joined in November, brings a wealth of experience from high-profile roles in several leading companies, positioning her as a key asset in guiding Synaptics' legal and regulatory strategies.

Strategic Leadership Reinforcement

Synaptics' decision to bring Lisa Bodensteiner on board marks a significant step in strengthening its executive team. Michael Hurlston, President and CEO of Synaptics, emphasized Bodensteiner's diverse experience and track record, highlighting her role as an invaluable advisor and partner in navigating legal complexities, regulatory compliance, and corporate governance. This appointment is part of Synaptics' broader strategy to accelerate market penetration, expand its partnership ecosystem, and enhance its intellectual property portfolio through organic growth and mergers and acquisitions.

Rich Background and Expertise

Prior to joining Synaptics, Bodensteiner held several executive legal positions, including at Plantronics, Inc. ("Poly"), SunPower Corporation, and other notable organizations in the technology and energy sectors. Her experiences have equipped her with a unique perspective on legal and compliance issues, making her an ideal choice for Synaptics as it navigates its expansion and innovation drive. Bodensteiner's educational background, featuring a Juris Doctor degree from Santa Clara University School of Law and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Nevada, further solidifies her qualifications for her new role at Synaptics.

About Synaptics Incorporated

Synaptics Incorporated, a leader in human interface technology, is at the forefront of creating exceptional user experiences through advanced touch, display, and biometric technologies. The company's commitment to innovation is evident in its partnership approach with the world's top intelligent system providers, integrating cutting-edge technologies into platforms that enhance digital lives. With a focus on productivity, insight, security, and enjoyment across various devices and environments, Synaptics continues to shape the future of how humans engage with connected devices and data.