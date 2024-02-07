SWK Technologies Clinches Acumatica Partner of the Year Award for the Fourth Time

In a display of consistent excellence, SWK Technologies, Inc. has once again emerged as the Acumatica Partner of the Year (POTY) in 2024. This honor is the fourth feather in the cap of SWK, following their triumphant wins in 2019, 2020, and 2023. The prestigious accolade, handed out at the Acumatica Summit, is a global acknowledgment of partners that demonstrate a high degree of customer satisfaction, growth, and revenue contribution to Acumatica.

SWK Technologies: A Beacon of Innovation and Service

A subsidiary of the publicly traded SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT), SWK Technologies occupies a unique space in the tech industry. Their services range from business modernization and process automation to managed cloud services and core accounting software solutions. The primary objective is to assist small to mid-sized enterprises in streamlining operations, automating processes, and securing data access.

The Journey to Acumatica POTY 2024

Before the Acumatica Summit 2024 commenced on January 23, 2024, SWK Technologies was already creating waves as one of the four finalists vying for the coveted POTY spot. The company's exceptional ability to add new customers, satisfy existing ones, and contribute significantly to Acumatica's revenue growth made them a strong contender.

Special Recognitions and Collaborations

The Acumatica Summit 2024 wasn't just about the POTY award for SWK. Two of their team members, Iqra Harrison and Chandra Mani, were named Acumatica MVPs for their profound expertise and valuable contributions to the community. Additionally, SWK applauded several independent software vendor (ISV) partners who clinched Excellence Awards at the Summit for their remarkable contributions to Acumatica in specific industry categories.

As SWK Technologies continues to set the bar high in the tech industry, their recognition as Acumatica POTY for the fourth time serves as a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction.