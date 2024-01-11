Swissquote Records Stellar Financial Performance Amid Challenging Market Conditions

Swissquote, the leading online broker based in Switzerland, has recently unveiled its impressive financial performance for the year 2023. With a net revenue of approximately CHF 530 million, the company has marked a significant 30 percent surge from the previous year’s earnings of CHF 408 million. This growth has been achieved despite the challenging market conditions that have prevailed.

A Year of Significant Growth

Not only the revenue, but the pre-tax profits of Swissquote have also witnessed a substantial rise. These profits have climbed by 36.8 percent, reaching a minimum of CHF 255 million. Meanwhile, the client assets on Swissquote’s platform have grown to CHF 58 billion, with net new monies contributing CHF 5 billion to this increase.

The first half of 2023 has been particularly robust for the online broker, with the company registering an operating profit of CHF 124.87 million. This figure marks a significant improvement from the CHF 90.67 million recorded during the same period in 2022.

The Impact of Interest Rate Hikes

Another notable aspect of Swissquote’s 2023 performance was the spike in net interest income, which soared by 587.6 percent to CHF 102.7 million. This dramatic increase can be attributed to the hike in interest rates. Moreover, the net profit for the first six months of the year reached CHF 106.5 million, 38.2 percent higher than the corresponding period in 2022.

Expansion and Diversification

In the wake of this success, Swissquote has embarked on an expansion strategy by launching digital banking products in 2023. This initiative includes the introduction of two daily banking packages that come with a multi-currency and crypto-friendly debit card issued by Mastercard. This expansion is part of Swissquote’s concerted efforts to diversify its offerings and consolidate its position in the financial services industry.

With its pre-tax and net profit margins improving to 47 percent and 40.1 percent, respectively, Swissquote continues to strengthen its financial standing. The full report for the 2023 financial year will be published on 14 March 2024, shedding more light on the company’s remarkable performance.