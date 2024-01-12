Swiss Watchmaker Loses Cybersquatting Dispute over Century.com

In an unprecedented turn of events, Swiss watchmaker Century Time Gems Ltd lost a cybersquatting dispute over the highly coveted domain name - century.com. The domain, currently held by Century Aluminum, has become a subject of intense scrutiny after the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) decision was rendered.

Domain Acquisitions and Disputes

Century Time Gems Ltd had procured the domain name in 2006 for an impressive six-figure sum and reported an influx of over 2.5 million visits since its acquisition. However, in late 2022, the domain name registrar underwent a change - moving from Tucows reseller Funio to Name SRS AB. Century Aluminum, the current owner, claims to have purchased the domain in July of the same year and provided an invoice from a third party as proof of this transaction. The Whois records corroborate this transfer to GoDaddy.

Interestingly, the specifics surrounding Century Aluminum's acquisition of the domain remain shrouded in mystery, as the details were not fully disclosed in the WIPO decision. Given this lack of clarity, the WIPO panelist, Steven Maier, denied the claim put forth by Century Time Gems Ltd. Maier cited that the resolution of such a dispute, particularly under circumstances where the domain might have been stolen and then sold, falls outside the scope of the Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy.