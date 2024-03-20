Swiss Regulator Intensifies Oversight on UBS with Stress Tests Headline 2: UBS Faces Enhanced Scrutiny Following Credit Suisse Takeover

Switzerland's financial regulator, Finma, has announced plans to conduct two stress tests at UBS Group AG this year, signaling heightened oversight of the bank following its acquisition of Credit Suisse.

Thomas Hirschi, head of Finma's banks division, revealed during a press conference in Bern that these stress tests will occur in each half of 2024, reflecting the regulator's commitment to using all available supervisory instruments to fulfill its mandate.

Reforms in Financial Regulation

Switzerland is undergoing significant financial regulation reforms in the aftermath of Credit Suisse's near-collapse and subsequent acquisition. With the government set to deliver a report next month, there are expectations of stricter capital and liquidity requirements for UBS, considering its expanded balance sheet, now exceeding twice the size of the domestic economy.

Review of Recovery and Emergency Planning

Finma's press release highlights the critical review of the combined bank's recovery and emergency planning. The regulator is assessing the adequacy and implementation capability of these measures in crisis situations, aligned with various crisis scenarios. With plans for 40 on-site supervisory reviews and expanded staffing dedicated to the bank, Finma aims to ensure robust crisis preparedness.

Impact on UBS and Future Considerations

UBS is already grappling with increased regulatory liquidity requirements, reflecting lessons learned from Credit Suisse's crisis events. The individual liquidity surcharge imposed by Finma, tailored to each bank's business model and risk exposure, further emphasizes the regulator's focus on prudential oversight.

While UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher argues against further capital requirement increases, regulators and stakeholders continue to debate the balance between financial stability and shareholder interests.