Swiss Agency Prioritizes Private Sector Engagement in Development Strategy

Recognizing the private sector as a pivotal driver of job creation and development in emerging economies, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) has prioritized Private Sector Engagement (PSE) in its international cooperation strategy for 2021-2024. The SDC’s PSE approach is designed to foster innovation and amplify impact through collaborative development interventions.

The Core Tenets of SDC’s Private Sector Engagement

SDC’s PSE interventions hinge on three core attributes: co-initiating, co-steering, and co-funding. These terms signify joint conception of projects, strategic involvement of all partners, and substantive financial contribution from all partners, respectively. The SDC seeks an equitable distribution of costs, risks, and benefits among all partners, fostering a sense of shared responsibility towards project outcomes.

By the close of 2021, the SDC’s PSE portfolio comprised 142 projects with a total financial volume of approximately CHF 900 million. These projects span all thematic areas and operations of the SDC, and involves a diverse range of partners, from private foundations to large corporations.

Independent Evaluation of SDC’s PSE Approach

To gauge the effectiveness and suitability of its PSE approach, the SDC commissioned an independent evaluation. The evaluation revealed that SDC’s efforts in PSE are fostering innovation, facilitating learning, and yielding promising results. One such example is the Social Impact Incentives payment mechanism.

While the SDC has developed a suite of PSE tools and materials through its Competence Centre for Engagement with the Private Sector (CEP), their adoption by staff has been relatively slow. The evaluation suggested strengthening the PSE monitoring and evaluation system and developing a coherent narrative for PSE. This would improve decision-making and provide better guidance for stakeholders.

SDC’s Response to the Evaluation

In response to the evaluation, SDC’s senior management has delineated measures to enhance PSE expertise and implement the recommendations. With a focus on improving monitoring, evaluation, and narrative coherence, these measures are designed to further strengthen SDC’s commitment to its PSE strategy and its potential to drive meaningful development.

