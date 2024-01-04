en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Business

Swiss Agency Prioritizes Private Sector Engagement in Development Strategy

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:14 pm EST
Swiss Agency Prioritizes Private Sector Engagement in Development Strategy

Recognizing the private sector as a pivotal driver of job creation and development in emerging economies, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) has prioritized Private Sector Engagement (PSE) in its international cooperation strategy for 2021-2024. The SDC’s PSE approach is designed to foster innovation and amplify impact through collaborative development interventions.

The Core Tenets of SDC’s Private Sector Engagement

SDC’s PSE interventions hinge on three core attributes: co-initiating, co-steering, and co-funding. These terms signify joint conception of projects, strategic involvement of all partners, and substantive financial contribution from all partners, respectively. The SDC seeks an equitable distribution of costs, risks, and benefits among all partners, fostering a sense of shared responsibility towards project outcomes.

By the close of 2021, the SDC’s PSE portfolio comprised 142 projects with a total financial volume of approximately CHF 900 million. These projects span all thematic areas and operations of the SDC, and involves a diverse range of partners, from private foundations to large corporations.

Independent Evaluation of SDC’s PSE Approach

To gauge the effectiveness and suitability of its PSE approach, the SDC commissioned an independent evaluation. The evaluation revealed that SDC’s efforts in PSE are fostering innovation, facilitating learning, and yielding promising results. One such example is the Social Impact Incentives payment mechanism.

While the SDC has developed a suite of PSE tools and materials through its Competence Centre for Engagement with the Private Sector (CEP), their adoption by staff has been relatively slow. The evaluation suggested strengthening the PSE monitoring and evaluation system and developing a coherent narrative for PSE. This would improve decision-making and provide better guidance for stakeholders.

SDC’s Response to the Evaluation

In response to the evaluation, SDC’s senior management has delineated measures to enhance PSE expertise and implement the recommendations. With a focus on improving monitoring, evaluation, and narrative coherence, these measures are designed to further strengthen SDC’s commitment to its PSE strategy and its potential to drive meaningful development.

In other recent developments, The Coca Cola System in Sri Lanka released its sustainability performance disclosure report, outlining its ESG initiatives and dedication to sustainability. The report details the company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, its PET plastic collection and recycling program, water replenishment efforts, carbon emissions reduction goals, and support for relief and rehabilitation efforts. Additionally, HNB PLC, Sri Lanka’s private sector bank, has disbursed Rs 20 million in grants to 200 micro entrepreneurs and businesses under its Oba Venuwen Api initiative. This initiative is aimed at supporting the country’s recovery from the pandemic.

Business International Relations Switzerland
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

