en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Swindon’s Modern Office Block Underscores Changing Workspace Trends

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:37 am EST
Swindon’s Modern Office Block Underscores Changing Workspace Trends

In the bustling heart of Swindon town centre, the towering eight-storey office block at 3 Newbridge Square stands as a modern testament to the changing dynamics of workspaces. Yet, beneath its modern facade and panoramic town views, the building harbours a lingering vacancy that has persisted since 2022. Several of its floors, despite being meticulously furnished and equipped with high-end amenities, have been on the market for two years, attracting scant attention from prospective tenants.

The Glittering Offer

Constructed in 2017, the office block at 3 Newbridge Square was designed with a vision of fostering growth and innovation. Its first floor, managed by the reputable Kilpatrick & Co, houses 31 fully furnished office suites. This includes comprehensive amenities from kitchen and shower facilities to office cleaning services, and even discounted meeting room rates. The sixth and seventh floors, under the management of FI Real Estate Management, further echo the promise of a conducive work environment.

The Resounding Silence

Yet, for all its grandeur and strategic location, the office block has struggled to find tenants. The reason, as pointed out by estate agent Alex Hill, lies in the seismic shift in work patterns triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The surge of remote working has dampened the demand for large office spaces, especially those located in town centres. The high rental costs associated with these spaces have only further alienated modern businesses.

The New Appeal

Today, smaller offices and those with potential for residential conversion are attracting more interest. As the concept of work continues to evolve, it remains to be seen whether office blocks like 3 Newbridge Square can adapt to these changing demands, or whether they will become relics of a bygone era of work culture.

0
Business
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
38 seconds ago
Pattaya Aims to Elevate International Fireworks Festival with Strategic Workshops
Deputy Mayor Thitiphan Petchtrakul, along with other stalwarts, recently attended a workshop aimed at invigorating the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival. The workshop, an installment in a series of strategic planning meetings under the MICE City project, is directed towards catapulting the event to an international level. Project Objectives and Goals Dr. Suratsa Thongmee, the Central
Pattaya Aims to Elevate International Fireworks Festival with Strategic Workshops
USAID Funds Boost for Grain Elevator Capacities in Ukraine
1 min ago
USAID Funds Boost for Grain Elevator Capacities in Ukraine
Steve Odell Takes the Helm as Chief Sales Officer at Regent Seven Seas Cruises
2 mins ago
Steve Odell Takes the Helm as Chief Sales Officer at Regent Seven Seas Cruises
South Pacific Stock Exchange Records Decrease in Trading Value but Rise in Market Capitalisation
40 seconds ago
South Pacific Stock Exchange Records Decrease in Trading Value but Rise in Market Capitalisation
GWU's Job Scheme: Lucrative for Stakeholders, Raises Transparency Concerns
1 min ago
GWU's Job Scheme: Lucrative for Stakeholders, Raises Transparency Concerns
Northern Data Group Welcomes Elliot Jordan as Group CFO
1 min ago
Northern Data Group Welcomes Elliot Jordan as Group CFO
Latest Headlines
World News
Georgetown Panthers and West Demerara Jaguars Conquer Semi-finals in T20 Cricket Tournament
40 seconds
Georgetown Panthers and West Demerara Jaguars Conquer Semi-finals in T20 Cricket Tournament
Scottish Labour Proposes Public Health Levy on Alcohol Sales
1 min
Scottish Labour Proposes Public Health Levy on Alcohol Sales
India's Struggle with Secularism and Communalism: A Historical Perspective
1 min
India's Struggle with Secularism and Communalism: A Historical Perspective
Israeli Raids Cause Communications Blackout in Gaza; Namibia Criticizes Germany
1 min
Israeli Raids Cause Communications Blackout in Gaza; Namibia Criticizes Germany
Annual Young Person Employability Partnership Event Returns, Fostering Skills for the Future
2 mins
Annual Young Person Employability Partnership Event Returns, Fostering Skills for the Future
El Paso City Council Election: A Pricey Affair
2 mins
El Paso City Council Election: A Pricey Affair
Parker Boudreaux's Unexpected Appearance at AEW Dynamite Sparks Speculation
2 mins
Parker Boudreaux's Unexpected Appearance at AEW Dynamite Sparks Speculation
Detroit Lions End Playoff Drought with Historic Victory over Los Angeles Rams
2 mins
Detroit Lions End Playoff Drought with Historic Victory over Los Angeles Rams
Arrest Warrant Issued Against Former AFL Powerbroker Ricky Nixon
2 mins
Arrest Warrant Issued Against Former AFL Powerbroker Ricky Nixon
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
54 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app