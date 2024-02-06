Swindon Warehouse Workers Accept New Pay Deal Post-Strike

After an eight-day strike over Christmas, employees at the GXO warehouses in Swindon, which supply a network of supermarkets across the nation, have nodded in agreement to a fresh pay proposal. The strike was triggered by members of the Unite union, who held that the initial two-year pay deal was unjust and trailed behind inflation. The logistics firm, GXO, in partnership with Iceland, one of the supermarkets reliant on these warehouses, endeavoured to curtail the impact on the supply chain amidst the strikes.

New Pay Agreement

The new pact includes a 6% rise in basic pay and corresponding increases in overtime and unsocial pay, which will come into effect from March 1, 2023. Additionally, from the start of next year, there will be a 5.3% hike on basic pay and other pay categories. In a move to motivate employees to work flexibly across different sites in Swindon, the deal provides for higher pay rates. Moreover, those braving the freezer section will find increased incentives.

Trade Union's Strength

Unite's general secretary lauded the outcome, viewing it as a testament to the trade union's strength. The backdated pay is set to be dispersed promptly. GXO, on the other hand, expressed satisfaction that their baseline pay offer, which was made in December 2023, had been accepted. The company was particularly pleased with the amendments to the incentive payments for workers in the cold store, chill, and ambient sections.

Impact on Workers

The pay deal is seen as a victory for the workers who stood their ground for better pay conditions. Their determination has not only led to an improved pay offer but also set a precedent for worker rights within the warehouse sector. The deal sends a strong message about employee worth and the importance of fair pay, especially in sectors that are often overlooked. It also highlights the role of unions in securing better conditions for workers.