Sven Thaler Takes Helm as Lufthansa Group’s Senior Director Sales for Northern Europe

The Lufthansa Group has ushered in a new era of leadership in its northern European sector with the appointment of Sven Thaler as the Senior Director Sales. Thaler, with a wealth of experience spanning 15 years in the aviation industry, will anchor his operations in London, overseeing commercial and sales activities spanning across the UK, Ireland, Nordics, Baltics, and the Netherlands. His role involves steering the sales efforts for all airlines within the Lufthansa Group, a conglomerate that includes Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, SWISS, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, Discover Airlines, Air Dolomiti, and Edelweiss.

Transition in Leadership

Effective from January 1, 2024, Thaler takes over the reins from Heinrich Lange, who has transitioned to a new role within the group as head of digital retailing. Thaler’s dual Swiss-German citizenship and extensive background in the aviation industry, including management roles and a stint as a pilot, equip him with unique insights and expertise to navigate the challenges ahead.

A Diverse Portfolio

Thaler’s primary responsibilities extend to leading the local sales management in various northern European markets. As part of his role, he will collaborate closely with local sales management team members, including Frank Wagner for the UK, Ireland, and Iceland. Thaler’s past experience as regional manager ground operations continental north, where he managed 37 European stations across 11 countries, will be invaluable in this context.

Continuing the Growth Trajectory

Under Thaler’s leadership, Lufthansa Group aims to further its growth trajectory, leveraging his expertise and strategic insights. Reporting directly to Lorenza Maggio, vice president sales EMEA for Lufthansa Group Airlines, Thaler is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Lufthansa Group’s presence in Northern Europe.