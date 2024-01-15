en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Sven Thaler Takes Helm as Lufthansa Group’s Senior Director Sales for Northern Europe

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:19 am EST
Sven Thaler Takes Helm as Lufthansa Group’s Senior Director Sales for Northern Europe

The Lufthansa Group has ushered in a new era of leadership in its northern European sector with the appointment of Sven Thaler as the Senior Director Sales. Thaler, with a wealth of experience spanning 15 years in the aviation industry, will anchor his operations in London, overseeing commercial and sales activities spanning across the UK, Ireland, Nordics, Baltics, and the Netherlands. His role involves steering the sales efforts for all airlines within the Lufthansa Group, a conglomerate that includes Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, SWISS, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, Discover Airlines, Air Dolomiti, and Edelweiss.

Transition in Leadership

Effective from January 1, 2024, Thaler takes over the reins from Heinrich Lange, who has transitioned to a new role within the group as head of digital retailing. Thaler’s dual Swiss-German citizenship and extensive background in the aviation industry, including management roles and a stint as a pilot, equip him with unique insights and expertise to navigate the challenges ahead.

A Diverse Portfolio

Thaler’s primary responsibilities extend to leading the local sales management in various northern European markets. As part of his role, he will collaborate closely with local sales management team members, including Frank Wagner for the UK, Ireland, and Iceland. Thaler’s past experience as regional manager ground operations continental north, where he managed 37 European stations across 11 countries, will be invaluable in this context.

Continuing the Growth Trajectory

Under Thaler’s leadership, Lufthansa Group aims to further its growth trajectory, leveraging his expertise and strategic insights. Reporting directly to Lorenza Maggio, vice president sales EMEA for Lufthansa Group Airlines, Thaler is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Lufthansa Group’s presence in Northern Europe.

0
Aviation Business Europe
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
12 mins ago
Civil Aviation Minister Steps in as Dense Fog Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations
Delhi, the heart of India, is in the grip of dense fog that has created chaos in its air and rail services. The situation reached its peak on Sunday when visibility dropped to zero, leading to the temporary closure of flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. This resulted in a domino effect of
Civil Aviation Minister Steps in as Dense Fog Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations
Airlink Scores Official Airline Partnership for Betway SA20 Cricket Championship, Resumes Flights to St Helena
46 mins ago
Airlink Scores Official Airline Partnership for Betway SA20 Cricket Championship, Resumes Flights to St Helena
Unruly Passenger Assaults Flight Attendant, Forces American Airlines Flight Diversion
1 hour ago
Unruly Passenger Assaults Flight Attendant, Forces American Airlines Flight Diversion
Shocking Cockpit Assault Sparks Aviation Security Concerns
13 mins ago
Shocking Cockpit Assault Sparks Aviation Security Concerns
Dassault Aviation Shares Plunge Amid Slowdown in Private Jet Orders and Missed Delivery Targets
35 mins ago
Dassault Aviation Shares Plunge Amid Slowdown in Private Jet Orders and Missed Delivery Targets
Boeing's Deepening Crisis: A Long Road to Recovery
44 mins ago
Boeing's Deepening Crisis: A Long Road to Recovery
Latest Headlines
World News
An Byeong-hun: A Lesson in Resilience and Gratitude in Professional Golf
8 seconds
An Byeong-hun: A Lesson in Resilience and Gratitude in Professional Golf
Senator Manchin Promises No Spoiler Role in 2024 Presidential Race
12 seconds
Senator Manchin Promises No Spoiler Role in 2024 Presidential Race
Clarke Warns Conservative Party of Electoral Losses Amid Rift Over Rwanda Bill
25 seconds
Clarke Warns Conservative Party of Electoral Losses Amid Rift Over Rwanda Bill
Hoover Vikings End Barberton's Winning Streak at MLK Classic
28 seconds
Hoover Vikings End Barberton's Winning Streak at MLK Classic
Bush's Clean Air Act Amendments: Balancing Regulation and Market Incentives
29 seconds
Bush's Clean Air Act Amendments: Balancing Regulation and Market Incentives
Mishael Powell of Washington Huskies Enters Transfer Portal
35 seconds
Mishael Powell of Washington Huskies Enters Transfer Portal
Turkey: The Rising Star of Affordable Skiing Destinations
39 seconds
Turkey: The Rising Star of Affordable Skiing Destinations
Alfie Kilgour Renews Contract with Mansfield Town Amidst Injury Recovery
40 seconds
Alfie Kilgour Renews Contract with Mansfield Town Amidst Injury Recovery
The Unfulfilled Promise: Ghana's Upper East Region Awaits Promised Airport
1 min
The Unfulfilled Promise: Ghana's Upper East Region Awaits Promised Airport
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
12 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
16 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
40 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
4 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
6 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app