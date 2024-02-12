Suzuki Teams Up with TMW Unlimited for Innovative Campaigns

In a strategic move that promises to redefine the automotive advertising landscape, Japanese car manufacturer Suzuki has announced its partnership with TMW Unlimited. As of February 12, 2024, the British agency will helm Suzuki's integrated creative, content, and CRM account, following the culmination of a successful five-year collaboration with Iris.

A Perfect Fit: Suzuki and TMW Unlimited Join Forces

Suzuki's decision to appoint TMW Unlimited as its creative, content, and CRM agency signifies the beginning of an exciting new chapter for both entities. With a focus on delivering exceptional work and forging meaningful connections with the target audience, this collaboration is poised to create impactful and memorable campaigns.

The agency's impressive track record, which includes a 100% success rate on pitches over the past year and securing other high-profile clients, makes it the ideal partner for Suzuki's ambitious marketing goals.

Launching the New Suzuki Swift

TMW Unlimited's responsibilities will encompass creating integrated campaigns and content across all major channels, managing Suzuki's CRM program, and launching the much-anticipated new Suzuki Swift.

The agency will work on above-the-line advertising for Suzuki's automotive division, content creation, and data and CRM duties across various product lines, ensuring a cohesive and engaging brand experience.

Human Understanding Lab: Data-Driven Strategies for Customer Engagement

To inform the customer engagement strategy, TMW Unlimited's Human Understanding Lab will provide expertise in data, neuro- and behavioral science throughout the creative development process.

By leveraging these insights, the agency aims to create campaigns that resonate with Suzuki's diverse audience, ultimately driving brand loyalty and growth.

As Suzuki and TMW Unlimited embark on this exhilarating journey together, the industry eagerly anticipates the innovative and compelling campaigns that will undoubtedly emerge from this dynamic partnership.

Key Points:

Suzuki has appointed TMW Unlimited as its integrated creative, content, and CRM agency.

TMW Unlimited will handle above-the-line advertising, content creation, and CRM responsibilities for Suzuki's automotive division.

The partnership will focus on launching the new Suzuki Swift and maintaining the 'Good Different' creative platform.

TMW Unlimited's Human Understanding Lab will provide valuable insights to inform customer engagement strategies.

This collaboration comes after Suzuki's successful five-year partnership with Iris and marks an exciting new chapter for both brands.