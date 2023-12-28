en English
Business

Suzlon Energy Secures New Order, Reinforcing its Position in Renewable Energy Sector

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:55 am EST
Suzlon Energy Secures New Order, Reinforcing its Position in Renewable Energy Sector

In a triumphant stride for renewable energy, Suzlon Energy, a leading player in the sector, has secured a new series of orders for its 3 MW wind turbine series. This marks the company’s third order within an astonishingly short span of two days, underscoring Suzlon’s growing influence and the escalating demand for sustainable energy solutions.

Powerful Wind in Suzlon’s Sails

The 3 MW series turbines are part of Suzlon’s portfolio tailored to the evolving energy market’s needs, promising high efficiency and reliability. The recent flurry of orders mirrors the confidence customers place in Suzlon’s technology and its capability to meet the burgeoning needs of the wind energy sector. The announcement of these orders portends positive implications for Suzlon’s business, potentially amplifying its market share and fortifying its position in the fiercely competitive renewable energy landscape.

Order Details and Implications

The new order, notably, includes a 100.8 MW wind power project for Mahindra Susten Private Ltd. The project involves installing 48 units of S120 – 140m wind turbine generators in Maharashtra, and Suzlon will also undertake the responsibility of post-commissioning operation and maintenance services. This is a testament to Indian conglomerates like the Mahindra Group’s commitment to embracing renewable energy.

Furthermore, Suzlon Group has announced another new order for a 100.8 MW wind power project in Karnataka, India. This repeat order from a leading Nordic Energy Company aims to extend the reach of renewable energy and drive India’s net-zero targets. The Suzlon turbines, equipped with Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology, are part of the company’s 3 MW series, customized for the Indian wind regime.

Suzlon’s Pioneering Journey

With a total of ~20.3 GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries, over 28 years of operational track record, and a workforce of over 6,000 employees, Suzlon Group is a testament to the power of innovation and resilience in the renewable energy sector.

This news is particularly significant for investors, industry stakeholders, and anyone interested in tracking the progress of renewable energy adoption globally. As Suzlon Energy continues to secure its footing in the renewable energy landscape, the world watches with bated breath, eager for a future powered by sustainable solutions.

0
Business Energy
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

    © 2023 BNN
