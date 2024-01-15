en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Sustainable Terms of Trade Initiative: Progress and Prospects

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:48 am EST
Sustainable Terms of Trade Initiative: Progress and Prospects

The Sustainable Terms of Trade Initiative (STTI), a manufacturer-driven initiative, has made significant strides since its formation in September 2021. Aimed at creating fairer purchasing practices within the textile and garment industry, STTI is led by the STAR Network, the Better Buying Institute, and the International Apparel Federation (IAF).

Accomplishments of STTI

STTI’s accomplishments are numerous, starting with the publication of a white paper that details the purchasing practices manufacturers prefer and those they wish to avoid. It introduced the concept of ‘commercial compliance,’ which underscores the importance of reciprocal supply chain relations and the avoidance of practices harmful to manufacturers.

The initiative’s efforts have been integrated into the “Common Framework for Responsible Purchasing Practices” and have influenced the Sustainable Apparel Coalition’s Brand Retail Module (BRM) and the Responsible Contracting Project’s Supplier Model Contract Clauses. STTI has made its presence felt at international conferences and collaborates with the Better Buying system to integrate ‘commercial compliance’ into supplier surveys.

STTI’s Focus and Future Plans

STTI focuses on educating manufacturers about European corporate sustainability due diligence legislation, which includes improved purchasing practices. It is also invested in developing an institutional infrastructure for assessing buyers’ purchasing practices and influencing the implementation of European due diligence legislation.

Partner organization IAF, in conjunction with the International Trade Centre (ITC), is set to publish a paper on ‘Shared Risk’ sourcing models in early 2024. While STTI does not directly address wages, it acknowledges the connection between purchasing practices and wages, along with environmental sustainability.

STTI’s Various Activities

STTI involves itself in a myriad of activities like publishing studies, piloting the implementation of contract clauses, training on due diligence, building grievance mechanisms, and crafting assessment frameworks for purchasing practices. An upcoming round table session on purchasing practices and legislation is scheduled for February 23rd at the OECD’s Forum in Paris.

0
Business Europe Sustainability
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
California Appeals Court Ruling Could Hold Businesses Liable for Delay in Product Development
In a landmark ruling, a California appeals court has set a precedent that could potentially make businesses liable for not developing and introducing improved products in a timely fashion. This is centered around a case involving Gilead Sciences, a leading pharmaceutical company, which is now facing lawsuits from nearly 24,000 patients. The Allegations Against Gilead
California Appeals Court Ruling Could Hold Businesses Liable for Delay in Product Development
The Pullin Family Closes Two Weymouth Restaurants Amid Economic Challenges
3 mins ago
The Pullin Family Closes Two Weymouth Restaurants Amid Economic Challenges
India's IT Sector Navigates Transition Amid Economic Slowdown: The AI Dilemma
4 mins ago
India's IT Sector Navigates Transition Amid Economic Slowdown: The AI Dilemma
WEF 2024 Sets Tone for European Markets: Rebuilding Trust Amid Economic and Geopolitical Uncertainties
2 mins ago
WEF 2024 Sets Tone for European Markets: Rebuilding Trust Amid Economic and Geopolitical Uncertainties
Airtel Rewards Customers with Refunded Transaction Fees; DSTV Faces Customer Complaints
2 mins ago
Airtel Rewards Customers with Refunded Transaction Fees; DSTV Faces Customer Complaints
Dorset Council Eyes Revenue Boost Through Fee Hikes
2 mins ago
Dorset Council Eyes Revenue Boost Through Fee Hikes
Latest Headlines
World News
Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccines Show Promising Results in High-Risk Populations, Study Finds
18 seconds
Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccines Show Promising Results in High-Risk Populations, Study Finds
Pery: Revolutionizing ADHD Management with AI
56 seconds
Pery: Revolutionizing ADHD Management with AI
Untangling the Complexities of Kidney Function, BPH Medication, and Blood Clots
59 seconds
Untangling the Complexities of Kidney Function, BPH Medication, and Blood Clots
Zelenskiy to Meet JPMorgan CEO at Davos Amid Ukraine's Plea for Financial Aid
1 min
Zelenskiy to Meet JPMorgan CEO at Davos Amid Ukraine's Plea for Financial Aid
Haye and Roye Defend Title at Ocho Rios Charity Golf Tournament
1 min
Haye and Roye Defend Title at Ocho Rios Charity Golf Tournament
World Leaders Wrestle with Unprecedented Global Debt at Davos
1 min
World Leaders Wrestle with Unprecedented Global Debt at Davos
San Joaquin County Fights Opioid Crisis with Naloxone Vending Machines
2 mins
San Joaquin County Fights Opioid Crisis with Naloxone Vending Machines
California Appeals Court Ruling Could Hold Businesses Liable for Delay in Product Development
2 mins
California Appeals Court Ruling Could Hold Businesses Liable for Delay in Product Development
Indian-American Republicans in the 2024 Race: A Tale of Shared Roots and Divergent Paths
2 mins
Indian-American Republicans in the 2024 Race: A Tale of Shared Roots and Divergent Paths
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app