Sustainable Terms of Trade Initiative: Progress and Prospects

The Sustainable Terms of Trade Initiative (STTI), a manufacturer-driven initiative, has made significant strides since its formation in September 2021. Aimed at creating fairer purchasing practices within the textile and garment industry, STTI is led by the STAR Network, the Better Buying Institute, and the International Apparel Federation (IAF).

Accomplishments of STTI

STTI’s accomplishments are numerous, starting with the publication of a white paper that details the purchasing practices manufacturers prefer and those they wish to avoid. It introduced the concept of ‘commercial compliance,’ which underscores the importance of reciprocal supply chain relations and the avoidance of practices harmful to manufacturers.

The initiative’s efforts have been integrated into the “Common Framework for Responsible Purchasing Practices” and have influenced the Sustainable Apparel Coalition’s Brand Retail Module (BRM) and the Responsible Contracting Project’s Supplier Model Contract Clauses. STTI has made its presence felt at international conferences and collaborates with the Better Buying system to integrate ‘commercial compliance’ into supplier surveys.

STTI’s Focus and Future Plans

STTI focuses on educating manufacturers about European corporate sustainability due diligence legislation, which includes improved purchasing practices. It is also invested in developing an institutional infrastructure for assessing buyers’ purchasing practices and influencing the implementation of European due diligence legislation.

Partner organization IAF, in conjunction with the International Trade Centre (ITC), is set to publish a paper on ‘Shared Risk’ sourcing models in early 2024. While STTI does not directly address wages, it acknowledges the connection between purchasing practices and wages, along with environmental sustainability.

STTI’s Various Activities

STTI involves itself in a myriad of activities like publishing studies, piloting the implementation of contract clauses, training on due diligence, building grievance mechanisms, and crafting assessment frameworks for purchasing practices. An upcoming round table session on purchasing practices and legislation is scheduled for February 23rd at the OECD’s Forum in Paris.