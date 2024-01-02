en English
Sustainable Packaging Market Poised to Reach USD 406.66 billion by 2029: Comprehensive Analysis

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:50 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:58 pm EST
The Sustainable Packaging market, which stood at a valuation of USD 281.42 billion in 2022, is predicted to ascend to USD 406.66 billion by 2029, exhibiting a growth rate of 5.4% during the forecast period. This comprehensive market report delves into the intricate details of the industry, incorporating the latest revenue trends, defining its parameters, and laying out its structure. It leverages both primary and secondary data to furnish accurate and error-free insights.

Research Methodology and Market Segmentation

The research methodology employed adopts a bottom-up approach, involving interviews with industry experts and a review of financial reports from prominent players. These steps are taken to estimate the market size and pinpoint key market players. The market is segmented by Material Type, Packaging Type, and End User. The paper and paperboard segment, which accounted for 21.2% of the market, is fueled by a rising demand for sustainable materials. Major companies such as Amazon are integrating paper-based packaging solutions into their shipment processes.

Rigid Packaging and Food and Beverage Segment

Rigid Packaging secured an 18.2% market share in 2022, with companies like Coca-Cola adopting sustainable practices. Dominating the market is the food and beverage segment, with a commanding share of 56.3%. This dominance is attributed to trends leaning towards recycled plastics and reusable packaging. The report also lists key players in the industry such as Sonoco Products Company, Amcor PLC, and Gerresheimer AG, among others.

Regional Insights and Future Predictions

The report provides a detailed analysis of regional insights, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. It also explores the market structure, shares, strategic developments, and addresses common questions about the market’s growth, segmentation, and key trends. The global food packaging technology and equipment market size, which was valued at USD 45,140 million in 2024, is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2023 and 2032. This market plays an integral role in ensuring the safety, quality, and preservation of food items from production to consumption. With sustainability gaining prominence, North America and Europe are leading regions in the food packaging technology and equipment market.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

