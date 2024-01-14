en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Surviving Layoffs: A Holiday Season Guide to New Beginnings

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 6:11 am EST
Surviving Layoffs: A Holiday Season Guide to New Beginnings

As the holiday season unfolds, a stark contrast emerges in the corporate world. While many anticipate the joy and relaxation that the season brings, others face an unexpected hardship: layoffs. Renowned companies like Citigroup, Etsy, and Hasbro have embarked on corporate overhauls, leaving numerous employees seeking new employment opportunities.

Navigating the Layoff Landscape

Despite the initial shock and disappointment, experts advise that being laid off, particularly amidst corporate restructuring, holds less stigma today than it did in the past. Vicki Salemi, a career expert at Monster, and Scott Dobroski, a career trends expert at Indeed, suggest that the holiday season and the onset of the new year present active hiring periods. They encourage the affected employees to view this transition as an opportunity to embark on a fresh job search.

Harvesting Opportunities in the Holiday Season

Holiday gatherings, though traditionally seen as spaces for relaxation and celebration, can also serve as platforms for networking. Experts recommend preparing a brief statement about the job loss if one prefers to keep the discussion professional rather than personal. This could open doors to potential job leads, advice, and encouragement.

Securing Finances and Benefits

Financial stability is paramount during this period. Experts advise accepting and possibly banking severance pay, promptly filing for unemployment benefits, and negotiating any noncompete clauses in severance agreements. Utilizing legal assistance for these negotiations can help safeguard rights. Scheduling medical appointments while employer-provided health plans are still effective is also suggested. The expertise of an accountant can be beneficial in managing tax implications of the received funds.

For those with 401(k) loans, it’s essential to consult with the retirement plan provider to understand repayment requirements post-job loss. These precautions can provide financial security and peace of mind during the job search.

Regrouping and Strategizing for the Future

Experts emphasize the importance of career reassessment and goal setting during this transition. A practical job search strategy, backed by a clear understanding of one’s career goals, can lead to fruitful employment opportunities in the new year. This period presents an opportunity for reflection, growth, and renewal, potentially leading to a more fulfilling career path.

0
Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
BYD in Talks with Brazil’s Sigma Lithium for Potential Collaboration
Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD is reportedly in talks with Brazil’s Sigma Lithium over a possible supply agreement, joint venture, or acquisition, according to the Financial Times. The discussions were confirmed by BYD’s Brazilian chair, Alexandre Baldy, who disclosed a meeting with Sigma’s Chief Executive Ana Cabral Gardner in Sao Paulo but refrained from providing
BYD in Talks with Brazil’s Sigma Lithium for Potential Collaboration
Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: A Monumental Success with MoUs Worth 26.33 Lakh Crore
19 mins ago
Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: A Monumental Success with MoUs Worth 26.33 Lakh Crore
Endeavour Mining Dismisses CEO Amid Financial and Conduct Investigations
19 mins ago
Endeavour Mining Dismisses CEO Amid Financial and Conduct Investigations
TechCrunch's Week in Review: Unpacking CES 2024 and the Tech Industry's Game-Changing Moments
8 mins ago
TechCrunch's Week in Review: Unpacking CES 2024 and the Tech Industry's Game-Changing Moments
Navigating the Economic Landscape of Disinflation in the U.S.
12 mins ago
Navigating the Economic Landscape of Disinflation in the U.S.
Sam's Club Implements AI to Streamline Shopping and Address Bias
15 mins ago
Sam's Club Implements AI to Streamline Shopping and Address Bias
Latest Headlines
World News
Shadow of Corruption Looms over Liberia's Senate Pro Tempore Election
54 seconds
Shadow of Corruption Looms over Liberia's Senate Pro Tempore Election
Idaho Residents Voice Concerns Over Political Actions and Social Policies
2 mins
Idaho Residents Voice Concerns Over Political Actions and Social Policies
China's Solemn Protest to US Statement on Taiwan's Elections: A Diplomatic Chess Game
2 mins
China's Solemn Protest to US Statement on Taiwan's Elections: A Diplomatic Chess Game
Robert Griffin III Urges NFL to Postpone Chiefs-Dolphins Game Amid Extreme Cold
2 mins
Robert Griffin III Urges NFL to Postpone Chiefs-Dolphins Game Amid Extreme Cold
The High Heel Metaphor: A Look at Nikki Haley's Feminine Approach to Presidential Politics
3 mins
The High Heel Metaphor: A Look at Nikki Haley's Feminine Approach to Presidential Politics
Defense Minister Gallant Storms Out of War Cabinet Meeting Amidst Tensions with Netanyahu
5 mins
Defense Minister Gallant Storms Out of War Cabinet Meeting Amidst Tensions with Netanyahu
Iowa Caucuses: The First Crucial Test in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary
7 mins
Iowa Caucuses: The First Crucial Test in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary
Uttarakhand Approves DA Hike and Prepares for Uniform Civil Code Implementation
7 mins
Uttarakhand Approves DA Hike and Prepares for Uniform Civil Code Implementation
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Defying Beijing's Unification Ambitions
7 mins
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Defying Beijing's Unification Ambitions
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
10 mins
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
2 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
7 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
7 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
7 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
7 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
7 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
12 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
12 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app