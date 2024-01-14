Surviving Layoffs: A Holiday Season Guide to New Beginnings

As the holiday season unfolds, a stark contrast emerges in the corporate world. While many anticipate the joy and relaxation that the season brings, others face an unexpected hardship: layoffs. Renowned companies like Citigroup, Etsy, and Hasbro have embarked on corporate overhauls, leaving numerous employees seeking new employment opportunities.

Navigating the Layoff Landscape

Despite the initial shock and disappointment, experts advise that being laid off, particularly amidst corporate restructuring, holds less stigma today than it did in the past. Vicki Salemi, a career expert at Monster, and Scott Dobroski, a career trends expert at Indeed, suggest that the holiday season and the onset of the new year present active hiring periods. They encourage the affected employees to view this transition as an opportunity to embark on a fresh job search.

Harvesting Opportunities in the Holiday Season

Holiday gatherings, though traditionally seen as spaces for relaxation and celebration, can also serve as platforms for networking. Experts recommend preparing a brief statement about the job loss if one prefers to keep the discussion professional rather than personal. This could open doors to potential job leads, advice, and encouragement.

Securing Finances and Benefits

Financial stability is paramount during this period. Experts advise accepting and possibly banking severance pay, promptly filing for unemployment benefits, and negotiating any noncompete clauses in severance agreements. Utilizing legal assistance for these negotiations can help safeguard rights. Scheduling medical appointments while employer-provided health plans are still effective is also suggested. The expertise of an accountant can be beneficial in managing tax implications of the received funds.

For those with 401(k) loans, it’s essential to consult with the retirement plan provider to understand repayment requirements post-job loss. These precautions can provide financial security and peace of mind during the job search.

Regrouping and Strategizing for the Future

Experts emphasize the importance of career reassessment and goal setting during this transition. A practical job search strategy, backed by a clear understanding of one’s career goals, can lead to fruitful employment opportunities in the new year. This period presents an opportunity for reflection, growth, and renewal, potentially leading to a more fulfilling career path.