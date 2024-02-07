Survey Reveals Infosec Professionals Doubt Effectiveness of Cybersecurity Education in Colleges

Amid growing cyber threats, ensuring a competent line of defense is paramount. However, a global survey commissioned by Kaspersky has revealed a significant gap in the quality of cybersecurity education offered in higher educational institutions. The study, involving 1,012 infosec professionals from 29 countries including the U.S., the U.K., Japan, China, and Russia, unveils a concerning discontent among the cyber experts regarding the existing cybersecurity courses.

Insight Into the Cybersecurity Education Quality

Half of the surveyed professionals rated the availability of cybersecurity courses as poor or very poor. This sentiment was even more pronounced among those with two to five years of work experience, with 83% expressing a negative view. These figures paint a dismal picture of the current state of cybersecurity education, suggesting a significant disconnect between academia and the practical requirements of the industry.

The Gap Between Academia and Industry

The survey results also shed light on a key issue: many professionals feel their education did not adequately prepare them for real-life cybersecurity roles. Only a minority of respondents claimed their college or university provided practical, hands-on experience. Consequently, many have had to seek additional training to stay abreast of the rapidly changing threat landscape. This indicates a pressing need for educational institutions to focus more on practical training and hands-on exposure.

Qualifications and Experience of the Educators

The survey findings also hint at the lack of qualified educators in higher education for cybersecurity. 53% of the respondents lacked post-graduate degrees, and almost 40% indicated that their college trainers and teachers lacked real-life industry experience. These data points underline the necessity of having educators who are well-versed in the realities of the industry and can provide students with real-world insights and practical knowledge.

In conclusion, the Kaspersky-commissioned survey has exposed a significant disparity between the quality of cybersecurity education and the skills required by the industry. To bridge this gap, higher education must align closer with the industry by updating curricula in partnership with cybersecurity vendors, encouraging internships, promoting participation in international hacking competitions, and fostering a culture of continuous learning among infosec professionals. Only then can we hope to combat the ever-evolving cyber threats and ensure the safety and security of our digital world.