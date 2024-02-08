Surf Internet's New Director of Special Funding: Bridging the Digital Divide

Bridging the Digital Divide: Surf Internet's New Director of Special Funding Takes the Helm

In the picturesque Great Lakes region, a quiet revolution is taking place. Surf Internet, a leading fiber-optic internet provider, has promoted Steve Carender to Director of Special Funding, tasked with the momentous mission of closing the digital divide. The timing couldn't be more critical, as the need for reliable broadband connectivity in rural America gains recognition through substantial state and federal commitments.

Carender, a seasoned veteran in the field of network connectivity, joined Surf Internet in May 2002. His journey with the company has seen him rise from the ranks, most recently serving as Vice President of Commercial Sales. With a proven track record of setting up networks across 36 states and advising on international projects, Carender brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

A Seasoned Leader for a Pressing Challenge

Carender's appointment comes at a pivotal moment. His extensive background in internet connectivity initiatives, dating back to his involvement in establishing a grant-funded, not-for-profit organization in 1995, makes him an ideal candidate to lead Surf's grant efforts.

Gene Crusie, CEO of Surf Internet, expressed his confidence in Carender's ability to successfully navigate the complex landscape of grant funding. "Steve's contributions to Surf's growth have been invaluable," Crusie stated. "His deep understanding of the intricacies of network connectivity, coupled with his commitment to our mission, makes him the perfect choice to lead our grant funding initiatives."

Harnessing the Power of Grants to Bridge the Divide

In his new role, Carender will spearhead Surf's efforts to secure funding from various sources, including applications for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program in Indiana, Michigan, and Illinois. These funds will be instrumental in expanding Surf's high-speed, reliable internet services to underserved communities in the region.

Surf Internet's commitment to providing top-tier internet services to these communities is well-known. The company's local team of over 200 members offers a unique advantage in understanding and catering to the specific needs of its diverse customer base. Headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana, Surf Internet boasts multiple offices across the states it serves.

A Beacon of Hope in the Digital Age

As the digital divide continues to pose significant challenges, Surf Internet stands as a beacon of hope. With Steve Carender at the helm of its grant funding efforts, the company is poised to make significant strides in bridging this gap. The potential impact on rural America is immense, promising a future where every individual has access to the opportunities and resources that reliable broadband connectivity offers.

In the grand tapestry of the digital age, Surf Internet, under Carender's leadership, is weaving a story of progress, inclusion, and hope. And for the communities in the Great Lakes region, this story could not have come at a better time.