Business

Sunrise AI Secures Pre-Seed Funding Led by Andrew Ng’s AI Fund

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:40 am EST
Sunrise AI Secures Pre-Seed Funding Led by Andrew Ng’s AI Fund

Deepak Shrivastava and Xi Palazzolo, co-founders of the innovative fintech firm, Sunrise AI, have announced the successful completion of their pre-seed funding round. This investment round is led by the AI Fund, a venture capital firm founded by seasoned AI expert, Dr. Andrew Ng. Specializing in revolutionizing credit assessment, Sunrise AI aims to democratize access to capital for individuals and businesses.

Revolutionizing Credit Assessment with AI

Sunrise AI’s proprietary AI suite claims an impressive 96% accuracy rate in predicting a borrower’s ability to repay. By leveraging machine learning technology, the suite analyzes a broad spectrum of user-permissioned data. This includes open banking data and macroeconomic indicators, providing a more comprehensive, fair, and inclusive credit evaluation.

SunScore: A New Dawn in Credit Reporting

The company’s first product, SunScore, is designed to empower property owners in managing rental risks, preventing fraud, and enhancing lease income analytics. By surpassing conventional assessments, SunScore incorporates advanced AI algorithms to augment credit reporting, offering a more reliable and holistic financial picture.

AI Fund’s Investment Fuelling Expansion

The AI Fund, with its considerable fund of $176 million, has thrown its weight behind Sunrise AI’s vision. This infusion of capital will enable the fintech firm to refine its AI models, enrich its product portfolio, and broaden its operations beyond the real estate sector. The aim is to reach more underserved communities and enhance their access to capital.

Guiding Ethical AI Development

In addition to their technological advancements, Sunrise AI’s founders have established an Advisory Board comprising experts from varied fields such as academia, defense, law, and data science. This board is tasked with ensuring the ethical development and implementation of AI solutions, underlining the company’s commitment to responsible AI usage.

With this new investment, Sunrise AI is poised to redefine the fintech landscape, ushering in a new era of inclusive and fair financial systems powered by AI technology.

Business
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

