en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Sunfeast Farmlite Leads Biscuit Industry with Innovative 100% Paper Packaging

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:47 am EST
Sunfeast Farmlite Leads Biscuit Industry with Innovative 100% Paper Packaging

ITC Foods, under the banner of its Sunfeast Farmlite brand, has broken new ground in the biscuit industry with the unveiling of its 100 percent outer paper bag packaging for the brand’s digestive biscuit family pack. This pioneering move toward sustainability marks Sunfeast Farmlite as the first brand to adopt such a packaging solution in the biscuit sector.

Consumer-Friendly, Convenient, and Visually Pleasing Design

The new packaging has been thoughtfully designed to be consumer-friendly, visually appealing, and convenient. It underlines Sunfeast Farmlite’s commitment to reducing plastic use and promoting sustainable choices, in response to a growing consumer preference for brands that prioritize wellness, nutrition, and environmental responsibility. The initiative aligns seamlessly with ITC’s Sustainability 2.0 vision, which aims to foster a circular economy for post-consumer packaging waste.

A Purpose-Driven Approach to Innovation

Ali Harris Shere, the COO of Biscuits & Cakes Cluster at ITC Foods Division, has been vocal about the company’s commitment to agility, consumer focus, innovation, and purpose-driven initiatives. The new packaging innovation is a clear manifestation of this commitment and sets a new benchmark in the biscuit industry.

Availability and Future Plans

The Sunfeast Farmlite digestive family pack with the new packaging is initially available on Flipkart in an 800g SKU. However, plans are underway to expand the availability to other e-commerce platforms and supermarkets. This marks a significant step towards a broader implementation of the initiative, which is expected to extend eventually to other biscuit products in the ITC Foods portfolio.

0
Business Sustainability
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Record Investments by WDC Revolutionizes West of Ireland in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Falcon Oil & Gas: A Tale of Financial Comfort Amid Unprofitability

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Overcoming Adversity: Walasia Vinson's Journey from Cancer to Cochlear Implant

By Rizwan Shah

Benchmark Electronics vs. Snap One: A Comparative Analysis

By BNN Correspondents

NAHCO Schedules Board Meeting to Approve Q4 2023 Financial Statements ...
@Aviation · 1 min
NAHCO Schedules Board Meeting to Approve Q4 2023 Financial Statements ...
heart comment 0
Fly CORALway Cancels Launch: An Ambition Grounded by Financial Struggles

By BNN Correspondents

Fly CORALway Cancels Launch: An Ambition Grounded by Financial Struggles
SoFi Technologies: A Promising Investment Despite Stock Price Drop

By Hadeel Hashem

SoFi Technologies: A Promising Investment Despite Stock Price Drop
Rose’s Pizza Returns to Life: A Milestone in Penn Station’s Overhaul

By BNN Correspondents

Rose's Pizza Returns to Life: A Milestone in Penn Station's Overhaul
Modular Laboratory Automation Market Set for Significant Growth by 2030

By Justice Nwafor

Modular Laboratory Automation Market Set for Significant Growth by 2030
Latest Headlines
World News
Flood Waters Drown British Racing Venues: A Glimpse into the Struggles of Huntingdon and Worcester Racecourses
34 seconds
Flood Waters Drown British Racing Venues: A Glimpse into the Struggles of Huntingdon and Worcester Racecourses
Kevyn Humes Advances Recruitment: Top Six College Choices Revealed
1 min
Kevyn Humes Advances Recruitment: Top Six College Choices Revealed
Overcoming Adversity: Walasia Vinson's Journey from Cancer to Cochlear Implant
1 min
Overcoming Adversity: Walasia Vinson's Journey from Cancer to Cochlear Implant
Young Darts Prodigy Luke Littler: On the Cusp of History Amid Personal Life Scrutiny
1 min
Young Darts Prodigy Luke Littler: On the Cusp of History Amid Personal Life Scrutiny
BJP Members Request Bengaluru Malls to Honor Ram Mandir Inauguration
2 mins
BJP Members Request Bengaluru Malls to Honor Ram Mandir Inauguration
Long COVID in Low-Income Countries: The Unseen Crisis
2 mins
Long COVID in Low-Income Countries: The Unseen Crisis
Ohio State Buckeyes vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights: A Pivotal College Basketball Faceoff
2 mins
Ohio State Buckeyes vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights: A Pivotal College Basketball Faceoff
Expectant Mother Faces Backlash for Controversial Dietary Choices
2 mins
Expectant Mother Faces Backlash for Controversial Dietary Choices
Renowned Pharmacist Prof. Ebenezer Olanrewaju Ogunlana Passes Away at 87
2 mins
Renowned Pharmacist Prof. Ebenezer Olanrewaju Ogunlana Passes Away at 87
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
17 mins
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
9 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app