Sunfeast Farmlite Leads Biscuit Industry with Innovative 100% Paper Packaging

ITC Foods, under the banner of its Sunfeast Farmlite brand, has broken new ground in the biscuit industry with the unveiling of its 100 percent outer paper bag packaging for the brand’s digestive biscuit family pack. This pioneering move toward sustainability marks Sunfeast Farmlite as the first brand to adopt such a packaging solution in the biscuit sector.

Consumer-Friendly, Convenient, and Visually Pleasing Design

The new packaging has been thoughtfully designed to be consumer-friendly, visually appealing, and convenient. It underlines Sunfeast Farmlite’s commitment to reducing plastic use and promoting sustainable choices, in response to a growing consumer preference for brands that prioritize wellness, nutrition, and environmental responsibility. The initiative aligns seamlessly with ITC’s Sustainability 2.0 vision, which aims to foster a circular economy for post-consumer packaging waste.

A Purpose-Driven Approach to Innovation

Ali Harris Shere, the COO of Biscuits & Cakes Cluster at ITC Foods Division, has been vocal about the company’s commitment to agility, consumer focus, innovation, and purpose-driven initiatives. The new packaging innovation is a clear manifestation of this commitment and sets a new benchmark in the biscuit industry.

Availability and Future Plans

The Sunfeast Farmlite digestive family pack with the new packaging is initially available on Flipkart in an 800g SKU. However, plans are underway to expand the availability to other e-commerce platforms and supermarkets. This marks a significant step towards a broader implementation of the initiative, which is expected to extend eventually to other biscuit products in the ITC Foods portfolio.