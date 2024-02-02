Sundram Fasteners Posts 9% Profit Rise Amid Chennai Flood Challenges

Despite the devastation wrought by the Chennai floods in December 2023, Sundram Fasteners, an esteemed auto parts manufacturer, has announced a steady rise in its standalone profit after tax for the third quarter of the financial year 2024. This increase, pegged at 9% over the previous year, catapults the profit tally to an impressive 116 crore INR, a substantial leap from 106 crore INR recorded in the same quarter for the preceding year.

EBITDA and Profit Margins

The company's EBITDA for the same quarter also witnessed a positive shift, rising from 188 crore INR to 201 crore INR. Consequently, the EBITDA margin was bolstered to a robust 16.80%, up from 15.10% in the previous year. The surge in profit margins has been credited to rigorous cost control measures and an enhanced operational efficiency adopted by the company.

Revenue and Sales

However, not everything was rosy for Sundram Fasteners. Even as profits soared, the company's revenue from operations took a hit, sliding to 1,181 crore INR for the quarter, compared to 1,227 crore INR in the same period of the last fiscal year. Domestic sales remained insulated from this decline, maintaining a steady course, while export sales faltered.

Consolidated Figures and Capital Expenditure

On a consolidated basis, the net profit saw an upward tick, climbing to 129 crore INR from 118 crore INR in the year-ago quarter. However, similar to its standalone revenue, the consolidated revenue also experienced a slump. For the nine months ending December 31, 2023, Sundram Fasteners' standalone net profit remained virtually unchanged, and revenue from operations recorded a slight decline. Despite these challenges, the company has channelled approximately 300 crore INR into capital expenditure during this nine-month fiscal period.