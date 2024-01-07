en English
Automotive

Sunderland to Welcome New Petrol Station and Ultra-Rapid EV Charging Hub

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:13 am EST
Sunderland to Welcome New Petrol Station and Ultra-Rapid EV Charging Hub

EG Property Limited and Hamilton Willis Land and Developments have initiated the process for adding a new dimension to Sunderland’s infrastructure with a proposal for a roadside services development in the Rainton Meadows area. The ambitious plan includes facilities such as a petrol filling station, a Starbucks drive-thru, four ‘ultra-rapid’ electric vehicle (EV) charging points, along with jet wash bays, valet bays, and 29 parking slots. The latter will incorporate two slots specifically designed for mobility-impaired individuals.

Revolutionizing Refueling and Recharging

These EV charging points are not just any regular charging stations. With an ability to recharge a battery to its full capacity in approximately 20 minutes, they promise to revolutionize the EV charging experience for drivers. The proposed site, located off a roundabout in the vicinity of Rainton Arena and Rainton Bridge Business Park, is strategically positioned for commuters journeying to and from businesses in the area, as well as for drivers on the A690 highway.

Impact on Local Infrastructure and Environment

The development anticipates generating a low level of new traffic, thereby having a minimal adverse impact on the local highway network. While the project may involve some tree loss, an eco-friendly approach is being adopted with the planting of 43 new trees to offset this. The proponents of this project, EG Property Limited and Hamilton Willis Land and Developments, underscored the potential for local employment opportunities associated with the plan. It is projected that this development could generate up to 45 full-time equivalent jobs for operating the facilities.

Awaiting Green Signal from the City Council

The application is under review with the Sunderland City Council, with a decision set for February 16, 2024. Interested stakeholders and curious residents can track further details on the council’s planning portal using the reference: 23/02501/FU4. As the city anticipates this promising development, the potential for a transformed landscape seems imminent, promising convenience, sustainability, and growth for Sunderland’s residents.

Automotive Business Environmental Science
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

