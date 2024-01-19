Sumitomo Corp's Red Sea Operations Impacted by Local Disturbances

Renowned Japanese trading company Sumitomo Corp. announced on Wednesday that the ongoing local disturbances in the Red Sea have impacted some of its cargoes. The company's disclosure has raised concerns regarding the security of shipping routes in the region and has underlined the broader international financial interest in the company, including U.S. billionaire investor Warren Buffett's known investment.

Houthi Attacks Disrupt Maritime Traffic

The Houthi group, aligned with Iran, has escalated its attacks on ships in the Red Sea, causing significant disruptions in maritime traffic. These attacks have forced various companies to halt their shipping operations or reroute their cargoes to steer clear of the conflict zone. Sumitomo Corp clarified that none of the affected cargoes were aboard tankers.

Global Trade Flows at Stake

As one of Japan's major trading entities, disruptions to Sumitomo's operations can have severe implications for global trade flows. The company's recent move to halt shipping routes through the Red Sea has already caused volatility in the equities market. This situation comes at a time when the logistics sector is grappling with stunted post-pandemic demand and overcapacity.

New Maritime Task Force

In response to the escalating Houthi attacks, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced a new maritime task force. This initiative aims to safeguard commercial vessels navigating through the Red Sea from Houthi militants' attacks, thereby ensuring the free flow of commerce, protecting innocent mariners, and upholding international law.