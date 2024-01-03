en English
Business

Sublime Systems Pioneers the Production of Zero Carbon Cement

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:15 am EST
Sublime Systems Pioneers the Production of Zero Carbon Cement

Breaking the bounds of tradition, Sublime Systems, a startup in the cement production industry, is on an ambitious path to revolutionize the construction world. Their mission is to manufacture zero carbon cement as an alternative to conventional cement. This initiative is not merely an environmental-friendly approach, but it also signifies a significant shift in the industry, which is currently a major contributor to carbon emissions.

From Small Batches to a Pilot Facility

Sublime’s journey began with the production of small batches of cement. Today, they have scaled up their operations to a pilot facility with the capacity to manufacture around 100 tons per year. While this output may seem trivial compared to traditional cement plants that produce over a million tons annually, it serves as a crucial step in demonstrating the validity of electrochemistry in creating one of the most essential building materials.

Scaling Up and the Challenges Ahead

By the end of the decade, Sublime aims to establish a full-scale manufacturing plant with an annual production capacity of a million tons. However, the road to achieving this goal is laden with challenges. The company needs substantial funding and has to compete with large, established players in a capital-intensive industry with low profit margins. Further, persuading the construction industry to adopt their product is another hurdle they need to overcome.

Addressing the Carbon Footprint of Cement Production

The cement sector alone is responsible for releasing 2.6 billion metric tons of CO2 annually. Traditional methods of cement production involve grinding and baking a mix of limestone, sand, and clay at high temperatures, leading to a chemical transformation into compounds that help cement harden into concrete. Concrete, being the most widely used material by weight after water, has cement making up about 10% of its volume. This process, coupled with the heat and chemical reactions involved, is largely responsible for the high carbon emissions associated with cement production.

Sublime’s initiative is a significant move towards sustainable cement production, which is vital for reducing the industry’s environmental impact. The company’s process does not require high heat or combustion emissions, and uses inputs that contain no carbon. The CEO, Leah Ellis, and her co-founder, Yet Ming Chiang, were originally trained as battery scientists but were drawn to the problem of decarbonizing cement. They believe that their product could be a transformative substitute for traditional Portland cement, changing the face of the construction industry.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

