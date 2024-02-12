Strike at French LNG Terminals Disrupts Sendout and Impacts Energy Sector

Strike Action at French LNG Terminals: Fos Cavaou and Fos Tonkin Feel the Pinch

Who: Elengy, France's leading LNG terminal operator

What: Reduced sendout at Fos Cavaou and Fos Tonkin LNG terminals

When: From 9th February 2024 onwards

Where: Fos Cavaou and Fos Tonkin, France

Strike Action Limits Sendout

The ongoing strike at Elengy's Fos Cavaou and Fos Tonkin LNG terminals in France has significantly reduced the sendout of liquefied natural gas. As a result, the usually bustling terminals have seen their operations scaled back, impacting the energy sector and the larger economy.

The strike began on 9th February 2024, with negotiations between management and union organizations still underway. The consequences of the industrial action have been felt almost immediately, with sendout at Fos Cavaou dropping to 45 GWh/d between 9-11 February.

Regasification Nominations Adjusted

The impact of the strike is set to continue in the coming days. Regasification at Fos Cavaou is nominated to remain at 45 GWh/d on 12-13 February before increasing to 361 GWh/d for the rest of the month.

Despite the anticipated increase, the reduced sendout during the initial stages of the strike has already left its mark on the French LNG sector. On 10th February, French LNG sendout fell to its lowest since 15th October 2023, a clear indication of the strike's far-reaching effects.

Weather Conditions and Demand

In addition to the strike, mild weather conditions have also contributed to the reduced demand for LNG. However, the situation may change in the coming days as overnight lows in Paris are forecast to be 3.3°C above seasonal norms.

While the milder temperatures may have initially limited demand, the forecasted drop could potentially lead to increased consumption, further highlighting the impact of the ongoing strike at Fos Cavaou and Fos Tonkin.

As the situation unfolds, all eyes will be on the negotiations between Elengy's management and the union organizations. The resolution of the strike and the subsequent resumption of normal operations at the terminals will be crucial in determining the energy sector's stability in the coming weeks.

Strike Action: A Delicate Balance

The ongoing strike at Elengy's Fos Cavaou and Fos Tonkin LNG terminals serves as a reminder of the delicate balance in the energy sector. As negotiations continue, the implications of the reduced sendout will ripple through the industry, highlighting the importance of finding a resolution that satisfies all parties involved.

In the broader context, the strike action underscores the intricate dynamics of the energy sector, where the interplay of human factors, environmental conditions, and economic considerations shapes the landscape.