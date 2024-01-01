en English
Business

Streaming Services in 2024: Price Hikes, Churning and a Plethora of New Content

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:00 pm EST
Streaming Services in 2024: Price Hikes, Churning and a Plethora of New Content

As the dawn of 2024 breaks, the streaming industry presents a transformed terrain. Major platforms have raised their subscription prices, and Amazon Prime Video has taken a bold leap by introducing commercials. Streaming giants are producing fewer shows, prioritizing profitability over volume. This has prompted a consumer adaptation strategy known as ‘churning’ where they switch between services monthly to save on costs. This approach is being facilitated by a surge in advice columns offering guidance on maximizing streaming budgets, providing ratings and recommendations for shows and platforms. Despite these challenges, January 2024 heralds a plethora of new content that might compel viewers to reconsider their subscriptions.

Highlights of the Streaming Calendar

Apple is set to premiere ‘Masters of the Air,’ a World War II miniseries, on January 26. The series, produced by the renowned Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman, boasts a star-studded cast. Other notable Apple offerings include ‘Criminal Record’ and the final installment of ‘For All Mankind.’ The platform also hosts Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’

Disney is launching a new Marvel series, ‘Echo,’ shared with Hulu. The series, featuring a largely Indigenous cast, veers towards a darker narrative. Hulu also introduces a variety of content, including the mystery series ‘Death and Other Details’ and the dark comedy ‘Such Brave Girls.’

The Netflix Line-Up

Netflix teases its audience with an array of new additions, including the miniseries ‘Griselda,’ releasing on January 25. Other January offerings include a documentary on the Centra Tech cryptocurrency scam, an adaptation of Harlan Coben’s ‘Fool Me Once’, Daniel Levy’s directorial debut ‘Good Grief’, Kevin Hart’s ‘Lift’, the eighth season of ‘Queer Eye’, and the final installment of Kevin Smith’s ‘Masters of the Universe’ series.

Prime Video’s January Releases

Prime Video is not far behind, with January releases including a modern reinterpretation of the classic hero El Zorro, starring Miguel Bernardeau and Renata Notni, and ‘Expats’, a drama series based on the bestselling novel The Expatriates by Janice Y. K. Lee. The series explores the lives of a close-knit expatriate community in Hong Kong, with Nicole Kidman in the lead and as executive producer.

As 2024 unfolds, the streaming landscape continues to evolve, offering both challenges and opportunities for consumers and platforms alike. Amid price hikes and a focus on profitability, the industry’s giants continue to deliver compelling content, ensuring the narrative of streaming services remains as dynamic as ever.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

