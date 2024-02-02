Streaming Service Backlash: Americans Increasingly Unsubscribing Amid Rising Costs and Ads

Streaming Services Face Backlash

With the advent of streaming services, the way we consume media has changed dramatically. But with increasing costs and the introduction of advertisements, Americans are growing increasingly frustrated. Data from QR Code Generator Hub, using Google Keyword Planner, indicates a rising trend of subscription cancellations, with YouTube TV being the most unwanted service, registering 35,500 monthly searches on how to unsubscribe. The service's hefty monthly fee of nearly $73 is a primary reason for its unpopularity.

Netflix and Hulu Under Scrutiny

Not far behind YouTube TV, Netflix is the second most targeted service for cancellations, garnering 10,000 monthly searches on how to unsubscribe. This is likely due to the platform's increased subscription rates, the inclusion of advertisements in certain plans, and its recent crackdown on password sharing. Despite these challenges, Netflix managed to register substantial growth in the last quarter of 2023, adding over 13 million subscribers. Hulu, with 5,350 monthly queries on unsubscribing, is the third service on the chopping block, despite boasting 42.8 million global users in 2023.

Crunchyroll and Disney+ Facing the Heat

Other streaming giants, Crunchyroll and Disney+, are also grappling with dissatisfied subscribers. Monthly searches on how to unsubscribe from these platforms stand at 5,150 and 3,557 respectively. Disney+ has been notably hit, losing 11.6 million subscribers by the end of 2023, pointing towards growing dissatisfaction with some of its Marvel Studios and Star Wars content.

Paramount Plus and DAZN: The Consumers' Discontent

The discontent is not limited to these services. Paramount Plus has been criticized for its poor customer service, high price, and issues with refunds and cancellations. In fact, 25% of users would likely not recommend the service to a friend or colleague, and 48% say they won't use it in the future. Similarly, DAZN, an American streaming service, has been under fire due to issues with cancellation, overcharging, false advertising and poor customer service. The rising costs and underhanded tactics used by these companies have led to customers unsubscribing and expressing their frustration.

All these developments indicate that the streaming industry needs to reassess its strategies to retain its customer base and ensure sustainable growth. As the backlash continues, it will be interesting to see how these platforms respond to the growing discontent among their subscribers.