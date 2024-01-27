Strategizing Economic Improvement: ICCI and ISI Leaders Discuss Industrial Expansion and Agricultural Advancements

In a significant meeting held recently, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), and Major General Muhammad Hassan Khattak, Director General (E) of ISI, engaged in a comprehensive dialogue on economic enhancement strategies in Pakistan. They explored a myriad of potential ventures that could catalyze industrial growth and stimulate economic progress.

Blueprints for Industrial Expansion

During the meeting, Major General Khattak delineated several ambitious projects that could transform the nation's economic landscape. Foremost amongst these include the trial of a gold extraction machine for the Indus River, the transportation of goods via sea and rivers, and an emergency plan for oil and gas drilling. Additionally, the proposals for mineral extraction and the establishment of cutting and polishing units for gemstones hold significant promise for economic improvement.

Role of the Private Sector and Agricultural Advancements

Major General Khattak emphasized the pivotal role of the private sector in chip designing and manufacturing, a sector that remains largely untapped in Pakistan. He also underscored the importance of implementing agricultural research and support systems to boost the production of olive oil, mustard, and sesame. These developments would not only enhance the country's agricultural output but also present new opportunities for exports.

Revitalization of Pakistan Railways and the Olive Oil Potential

Bakhtawari, on the other hand, shed light on the operational inefficiencies in goods transportation by road. He advocated for the revitalization of Pakistan Railways as a cost-effective and efficient solution. Additionally, Bakhtawari emphasized Pakistan's untapped potential in producing and exporting olive oil. He urged the government to introduce incentives to stimulate the cultivation and production of this 'liquid gold'.

Proposals for Sustainable Economic Growth

Bakhtawari also underscored the need for better incentives to stimulate industrial activities and exports. He highlighted the importance of IT exports growth and the privatization of loss-making state-owned enterprises. To attract investment, he proposed a 10-year tax policy and called for the creation of a Charter of Economy for sustainable growth. Bakhtawari suggested realigning foreign policy to promote regional trade blocs akin to the EU and ASEAN, a move that could significantly bolster Pakistan's economic standing on the global stage.