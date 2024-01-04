en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Strategic Appointments: Sky Harbour Names New COO, Intel Corp. and ES Bancshares Inc. Announce Leadership Changes

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:24 pm EST
Strategic Appointments: Sky Harbour Names New COO, Intel Corp. and ES Bancshares Inc. Announce Leadership Changes

In a move indicative of strategic restructuring, Sky Harbour Group Corporation has announced the appointment of Will Whitesell as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO), taking the baton from Alex Saltzman, who has agreed to a mutually beneficial separation. Whitesell, an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in construction, development, and senior management roles, comes from a decorated tenure at Turner Construction, The Related Companies, and Suffolk Construction, where he served as COO for the New York region for half a decade.

Leadership Changes in Sky Harbour and RapidBuilt

Alongside Whitesell’s appointment, Sky Harbour has also declared Loren Benedict as the chief of operations for RapidBuilt, its subsidiary. Benedict’s appointment is equally noteworthy, given his extensive experience in the pre-engineered metal building (PEMB) industry and leadership roles in various construction firms. A US Army veteran, Benedict’s career is marked by multiple combat and humanitarian missions.

Strategic Initiatives and Financial Estimates

With these changes in the leadership, Sky Harbour’s Dallas Addison home basing campus project’s estimated budget has seen an upwards revision from 25-27 million to 30-32 million, attributed to owner-initiated improvements. The company has plans in place to inject cash contributions in Q1 2024 to finance these estimated expenses.

Intel’s New Appointment

In another significant industry development, Intel Corporation has announced the appointment of Justin Hotard as executive vice president and general manager of its Data Center and AI Group, starting Feb 1. Hotard, with over two decades of experience in computing and data center businesses, will oversee Intel’s suite of data center products. This includes its Intel Xeon processor family, GPUs, and accelerators, aligning with Intel’s vision to bring AI everywhere. Hotard succeeds Sandra Rivera, who now helms the Programmable Solutions Group at Intel.

ES Bancshares Announces New Board Member

Further, ES Bancshares, Inc. and Empire State Bank have announced the appointment of Tom Thiel to their boards of directors. Thiel, a principal at JWTT, Inc., a broker-dealer specializing in financial services companies, brings extensive experience in bank stock investing, trading, and investment banking. His term is set to expire at the 2025 Annual Meeting.

0
Business
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
11 seconds ago
The Dawn of Regulatory-Driven Environmental and Social Governance: Key Themes for 2024
Regulatory Shifts: A New Era in Environmental and Social Governance As 2024 begins, the world of business and finance is witnessing a radical shift in environmental and social governance. Regulatory and government policies are taking the lead, steering companies away from voluntary actions towards mandatory compliance. This shift is underscored by five critical themes. Theme
The Dawn of Regulatory-Driven Environmental and Social Governance: Key Themes for 2024
Stock Market Dips Amid Anticipation of US Federal Reserve's Interest Rate Outlook
5 mins ago
Stock Market Dips Amid Anticipation of US Federal Reserve's Interest Rate Outlook
Indian Government Extends Deadline for Pension Calculations on Higher Wages
5 mins ago
Indian Government Extends Deadline for Pension Calculations on Higher Wages
DuPont de Nemours Inc: A Closer Look at Its Fluctuating Stock and Financial Performance
3 mins ago
DuPont de Nemours Inc: A Closer Look at Its Fluctuating Stock and Financial Performance
Pizza Inn Partners with Blessings Basket Company for Major Expansion in Saudi Arabia
3 mins ago
Pizza Inn Partners with Blessings Basket Company for Major Expansion in Saudi Arabia
Bethlehem's Main Street Set to Welcome Le Macaron and Nurse Wellness Hemp Dispensary
4 mins ago
Bethlehem's Main Street Set to Welcome Le Macaron and Nurse Wellness Hemp Dispensary
Latest Headlines
World News
MLW 'Kings of Colosseum' Event: Championship Bouts, Off-ring Endeavors, and a Look into Wrestling's Past
21 seconds
MLW 'Kings of Colosseum' Event: Championship Bouts, Off-ring Endeavors, and a Look into Wrestling's Past
Trump's Businesses Received $8 Million from Foreign Governments, Report Shows
42 seconds
Trump's Businesses Received $8 Million from Foreign Governments, Report Shows
Wichita Salvation Army's $800k Initiative: A Beacon for Recovery
55 seconds
Wichita Salvation Army's $800k Initiative: A Beacon for Recovery
Sleep Health: A Silent Epidemic Uncovered in 2023
1 min
Sleep Health: A Silent Epidemic Uncovered in 2023
Arsenal Eyes Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic in Bold Transfer Move
1 min
Arsenal Eyes Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic in Bold Transfer Move
Idaho's New Voting Law: A Safety Measure or a Barrier for Students?
2 mins
Idaho's New Voting Law: A Safety Measure or a Barrier for Students?
The Battle Against Malaria: Personal Stories and Scientific Strides
2 mins
The Battle Against Malaria: Personal Stories and Scientific Strides
New England Patriots Encounter Crucial Defeat: Potential Shift in Strategy and Rebuilding
2 mins
New England Patriots Encounter Crucial Defeat: Potential Shift in Strategy and Rebuilding
Leading Scholar Critiques Nigeria's Foreign Policy, Calls for Diplomatic Reset
2 mins
Leading Scholar Critiques Nigeria's Foreign Policy, Calls for Diplomatic Reset
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app