Strategic Appointments: Sky Harbour Names New COO, Intel Corp. and ES Bancshares Inc. Announce Leadership Changes

In a move indicative of strategic restructuring, Sky Harbour Group Corporation has announced the appointment of Will Whitesell as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO), taking the baton from Alex Saltzman, who has agreed to a mutually beneficial separation. Whitesell, an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in construction, development, and senior management roles, comes from a decorated tenure at Turner Construction, The Related Companies, and Suffolk Construction, where he served as COO for the New York region for half a decade.

Leadership Changes in Sky Harbour and RapidBuilt

Alongside Whitesell’s appointment, Sky Harbour has also declared Loren Benedict as the chief of operations for RapidBuilt, its subsidiary. Benedict’s appointment is equally noteworthy, given his extensive experience in the pre-engineered metal building (PEMB) industry and leadership roles in various construction firms. A US Army veteran, Benedict’s career is marked by multiple combat and humanitarian missions.

Strategic Initiatives and Financial Estimates

With these changes in the leadership, Sky Harbour’s Dallas Addison home basing campus project’s estimated budget has seen an upwards revision from 25-27 million to 30-32 million, attributed to owner-initiated improvements. The company has plans in place to inject cash contributions in Q1 2024 to finance these estimated expenses.

Intel’s New Appointment

In another significant industry development, Intel Corporation has announced the appointment of Justin Hotard as executive vice president and general manager of its Data Center and AI Group, starting Feb 1. Hotard, with over two decades of experience in computing and data center businesses, will oversee Intel’s suite of data center products. This includes its Intel Xeon processor family, GPUs, and accelerators, aligning with Intel’s vision to bring AI everywhere. Hotard succeeds Sandra Rivera, who now helms the Programmable Solutions Group at Intel.

ES Bancshares Announces New Board Member

Further, ES Bancshares, Inc. and Empire State Bank have announced the appointment of Tom Thiel to their boards of directors. Thiel, a principal at JWTT, Inc., a broker-dealer specializing in financial services companies, brings extensive experience in bank stock investing, trading, and investment banking. His term is set to expire at the 2025 Annual Meeting.