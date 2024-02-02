Stoneshield Capital Ignites Barcelona's Science and Innovation Scene with BaSID

Stoneshield Capital, via its platform DeepLabs, has taken a decisive step in bolstering Barcelona's standing as a science and innovation powerhouse. With an investment exceeding 200 million euros, the company has initiated the establishment of the Barcelona Science Innovation District (BaSID). This ambitious project marks the birth of Catalonia's first science and innovation hub, a development that promises to revolutionize the region's scientific landscape.

Addressing Spain's Research Infrastructure Deficit

The creation of BaSID is a strategic response to Spain's scarcity of advanced laboratories and scientific facilities. The hub, spanning 75,000 square meters, will be outfitted with state-of-the-art laboratories and innovation spaces. Among the acquired properties are the renowned Il·lumina in Esplugues de Llobregat and Bayer's facility in San Juan Despí. This move is expected to attract leading entities in science and innovation, offering them a collaborative environment in which to thrive.

Bayer: A Pillar of BaSID

German pharmaceutical giant Bayer is set to be a significant tenant in this new hub. The company will maintain its Spanish headquarters at BaSID, occupying approximately half of the space. This partnership underscores BaSID's role as a key player in the national scientific panorama.

Sustainability and Collaboration: Hallmarks of BaSID

DeepLabs' commitment to sustainability is evident in BaSID's design. The hub achieved emission neutrality in 2022 through measures such as the installation of solar panels and rainwater recovery systems. The hub's proximity to Barcelona's Scientific Park, along with the presence of other biotech and pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and hospital facilities, is expected to boost collaboration with local talent and researchers.

DeepLabs' Vision: Fostering Innovation in Spain

Prior to BaSID, DeepLabs had already made its mark with the establishment of MaSID in Tres Cantos, Madrid. This first Life Science district in Spain houses a community of over 3,000 professionals from various sectors, including biotech, aerospace, and biomedicine. It offers 70,000 square meters of cutting-edge laboratories and development spaces. The creation of BaSID and MaSID underscores DeepLabs' commitment to propelling Spain's Life Science sector and overall innovation capacity under the co-leadership of Javier de Pablo.