Stirring Debate: The ‘Coffee Cup Test’ in Recruitment

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:26 pm EST
Stirring Debate: The ‘Coffee Cup Test’ in Recruitment

In the realm of recruitment, one technique has recently brewed up a debate across social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and Reddit. This method, known as the ‘coffee cup test,’ was utilized by Trent Innes, a former managing director at Xero, a leading software company. The test, simple in its execution but profound in its implications, involves offering a cup of coffee to interviewees and then observing whether they take the initiative to return their empty cups to the kitchen after the interview. This seemingly innocuous act, according to Innes, serves as a window into the candidates’ attitudes and their potential compatibility with the company culture.

Assessing Attitude Over Aptitude

Innes’ approach underscores a paradigm where attitude stands shoulder to shoulder with skills and knowledge. The ‘coffee cup test’ is fundamentally rooted in the principle of taking responsibility for one’s actions. Innes’ belief that the onus of clearing up after oneself reflects a level of self-awareness and consideration for others has been the subject of much discussion. The question at the heart of the debate: Is this test a fair and reliable method of evaluation?

A Controversial Brew?

Detractors of the ‘coffee cup test’ argue that it adds an unnecessary layer of pressure on candidates. They contend that the test does not accurately gauge a candidate’s suitability for the job, as it skews the focus from professional competency to personal habits. However, its proponents see it as a fair expectation that reflects personal responsibility, a trait that transcends the professional realm and infiltrates all aspects of life.

The Ongoing Debate

The debate over the appropriateness and effectiveness of such subtle tests during the hiring process remains unresolved. While the ‘coffee cup test’ may seem trivial to some, it symbolizes a larger conversation about the role of interpersonal skills and personal responsibility in the workplace. As the world of human resources continues to evolve, the discourse surrounding this unique recruitment method serves as a testament to the complexity of the hiring process and the quest for the ideal candidate.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

