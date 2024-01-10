en English
Business

Stewart Milne Group Enters Administration: Over 200 Jobs Lost

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:06 pm EST
Stewart Milne Group Enters Administration: Over 200 Jobs Lost

The legacy of Stewart Milne, the founder of the once-dominant Stewart Milne Group, has taken a significant blow as his construction firm enters administration. This unfortunate turn of events has led to the loss of over 200 jobs and left countless families in limbo about their new homes. The company’s downfall is a striking contrast to its founder’s humble beginnings as an electrician, where he built the business from scratch using innovative construction methods, such as rapid timber frame construction.

A Prosperous Past, A Bleak Present

Since its inception in 1975, the Stewart Milne Group had expanded its operations beyond the north east of Scotland, reaching into central Scotland and employing a peak workforce of over 1,000. However, the company’s success story took a turn for the worse as financial struggles ensued, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The financial turmoil led to a pre-tax loss of 71.5 million pounds in the year to October 2020, heralding the start of a bleak chapter for the once-thriving construction firm.

Failed Attempts to Salvage the Company

In a bid to salvage the company, efforts were made to sell it in April 2022, following Milne’s announcement of retirement. However, these efforts were stymied by economic challenges and a lack of potential buyers. Eventually, the company was relisted in July 2023, but it again failed to secure a buyer, leading to its administration. Milne has publicly criticized Lloyds Banking Group for not accepting two bids for his firm, arguing that they could have provided comparable financial returns while preserving jobs.

The Collapse: A Stark Contrast to Past Achievements

The collapse of the Stewart Milne Group is a bitter pill to swallow for Milne, who also served as chairman of Aberdeen FC. His accomplishments include being awarded a CBE for services to construction, receiving honorary doctorates, and a lifetime achievement award. The company’s downfall is a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of business and the harsh realities that even the most successful enterprises can face.

Business
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

