StepStone Group Sees Slight Increase in Stock Price, Reports Yearbook Sales Growth

StepStone Group Inc (NASDAQ: STEP), a prominent player in the Financial sector, witnessed a marginal rise in its stock price at the commencement of the trading session on January 12, 2024. The stock opened at $32.33, marking a 0.47% upswing from the previous session. The stock price oscillated between a high of $32.49 and a low of $31.70 throughout the day, finally settling at $31.89.

Advertisment

A Snapshot of StepStone's Financial Journey

The company, within a 52-week price range of $19.63 to $32.42, reported a commendable 23.17% growth rate in yearbook sales over a five-year period. However, the company's average yearly earnings per share (EPS) is currently at a deficit of -15.54%. StepStone commands a market float of $52.63 million, with a total of $62.83 million outstanding shares. The company currently employs 956 personnel.

Insider ownership is reported at 17.85%, while institutional ownership stands at a significant 80.76%. In recent insider transactions, a sale of 69,649 shares at $28.80 was executed on December 15, followed by a sale of 177,283 shares at $29.03 on December 14.

Advertisment

Financial Metrics and Stock Volatility

StepStone's return on equity is reported at -2.32. Wall Street experts are projecting earnings of $223.40 per share for the current fiscal year and a -15.54% EPS for the subsequent fiscal year. The company's price to sales ratio stands at 3.77, and its price to free cash flow ratio is noted at 11.97. The trailing twelve-month Diluted EPS is 1.08 and is expected to hit 0.26 in the forthcoming quarter, with a forecast of 1.58 within a year.

The company's stock volume was recorded at 0.25 million, with a Stochastic %D of 77.64% and an Average True Range of 0.93. The historical volatility of the stock over the past 14 days and 100 days was 21.41% and 28.07% respectively. StepStone's 50-day Moving Average is $28.34, and the 200-day Moving Average is $26.94.

Advertisment

Market Capitalization and Future Prospects

StepStone faces immediate resistance levels at $32.45, $32.87, and $33.24. Conversely, the support levels are seen at $31.66, $31.29, and $30.87. The company boasts a market capitalization of 2.05 billion, with sales of -67,570 K and an income of -18,400 K. Its latest quarterly income was recorded at 191,420 K, with a net income of 26,230 K in the preceding quarter.

In a separate development, AGF Private Capital Inc. confirmed the signing of definitive agreements to acquire a majority interest in Kensington Capital Partners Limited. This acquisition aims to boost Kensington's business growth while preserving its core values and entrepreneurial culture. AGF's strategic investment is expected to contribute to earnings growth and expand the firm's private markets business, with fee-earning assets projected to grow to 4.6 billion after the transaction is closed.