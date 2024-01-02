Stephens Adjusts Ratings of Financial Stocks: Upgrades American Express and Downgrades America’s Car-Mart

Stephens, a renowned financial services firm, has recently recalibrated its ratings of several financial stocks. Among the notable changes, it has upgraded American Express to Equal-Weight, and Aaron’s, PROG Holdings, and Upbound Group to Overweight. These upgrades have been primarily shaped by Stephens’ positive outlook on subprime consumer lenders and Lease-To-Own companies.

Lower Interest Rates: A Boon for Subprime Lenders

Stephens’ optimism stems from the prevailing conditions of lower interest rates, which are expected to boost subprime lender margins. The firm forecasts an improvement in subprime volumes and risk-adjusted margins in 2024, even in the event of a ‘soft landing.’ This positive outlook has directly influenced the firm’s decision to elevate the ratings of American Express, Aaron’s, PROG Holdings, and Upbound Group.

Downgrades: America’s Car-Mart and Navient

On the flip side, Stephens downgraded America’s Car-Mart and Navient, expressing a less favorable view on credit card companies and fintech firms. The firm anticipates that Net Interest Margin (NIM) will compress with falling interest rates for credit card companies. Furthermore, Stephens expressed concern about recent rallies in fintech stocks, attributing poor performances in lending to credit issues rather than funding liquidity.

Implications for the Financial Market

The repositioning of ratings by Stephens offers significant insights into the evolving dynamics of the financial market. With the anticipation of lower interest rates benefiting subprime lenders, there might be an uptick in the activities of companies like American Express and Aaron’s. The downgrading of America’s Car-Mart and Navient, however, might signal challenging times ahead for credit card companies and fintech firms.

As we step into 2024, these adjustments by Stephens indicate a shift in the financial landscape, with subprime lenders potentially gaining ground and fintech firms facing headwinds. These changes highlight the need for investors and market participants to stay vigilant and responsive to the changing currents of the financial market.