Stephens Adjusts Ratings for Financial Services Stocks: Winners and Losers

Stephens analysts have made several adjustments to their ratings for financial services stocks, highlighting a shifting sentiment in this sector. American Express has been upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight, indicating a more neutral stance on the stock. In contrast, America’s Car-Mart and Navient have been downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight and to Underweight from Equal-Weight, respectively, reflecting a less optimistic outlook.

Industry Upgrades

In addition to American Express, Aaron’s, PROG Holdings Inc, and Upbound Group were each upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight, suggesting that the analysts now view these stocks more favorably than before. Stephens’ positive view on subprime consumer lenders and Lease-To-Own players anticipate lower interest rates to benefit subprime lender margins. Both subprime volumes and risk-adjusted margins are expected to improve in 2024, regardless of economic conditions.

Industry Downgrades

On the flip side, the downgrade for America’s Car-Mart and Navient reflects a less optimistic outlook. Stephens also showed skepticism towards credit card companies and fintech firms like Unity Software Inc. Concerns about net interest margin compression with falling interest rates and skepticism about recent rallies in fintech, attributed to perceptions of cheap funding liquidity rather than credit fundamentals, underpin this stance.

Analysts’ Perspectives

Analysts also offer valuable insights into a company's market standing. The diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish on Navient, Regions Finl, and Capital One Financial present a range of perspectives.