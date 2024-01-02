en English
Business

Stephens Adjusts Ratings for Financial Services Stocks: Winners and Losers

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:55 am EST
Stephens analysts have made several adjustments to their ratings for financial services stocks, highlighting a shifting sentiment in this sector. American Express has been upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight, indicating a more neutral stance on the stock. In contrast, America’s Car-Mart and Navient have been downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight and to Underweight from Equal-Weight, respectively, reflecting a less optimistic outlook.

Industry Upgrades

In addition to American Express, Aaron’s, PROG Holdings Inc, and Upbound Group were each upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight, suggesting that the analysts now view these stocks more favorably than before. Stephens’ positive view on subprime consumer lenders and Lease-To-Own players anticipate lower interest rates to benefit subprime lender margins. Both subprime volumes and risk-adjusted margins are expected to improve in 2024, regardless of economic conditions.

Industry Downgrades

On the flip side, the downgrade for America’s Car-Mart and Navient reflects a less optimistic outlook. Stephens also showed skepticism towards credit card companies and fintech firms like Unity Software Inc. Concerns about net interest margin compression with falling interest rates and skepticism about recent rallies in fintech, attributed to perceptions of cheap funding liquidity rather than credit fundamentals, underpin this stance.

Analysts’ Perspectives

Analysts also offer valuable insights into a company’s market standing by understanding these evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. For instance, the diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish on Navient, Regions Finl, and Capital One Financial present a range of perspectives. The consensus rating for Capital One Financial is a Moderate Buy based on 8 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. The historical stock prices and ratings indicate a notable shift in analyst sentiment, with a positive change in outlook and growing confidence in COF’s future prospects.

Business
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

