Stephanie Johnson Makes Waves as First Chief Communications & Kulture Officer at Kulur Group

In an exciting turn of events, Stephanie Johnson, a seasoned media and communications expert, has been appointed as the inaugural Chief Communications & Kulture Officer at Kulur Group. This announcement, made on Valentine's Day 2024, marks a significant milestone for the diverse-owned brand agency.

A New Chapter at Kulur Group

With over two decades of experience in media, marketing, and communications, Johnson is set to bring her innovative and creative skills to her new role. Having previously served as the Senior Vice President of Enterprise Communications at the American Cancer Society, she is well-versed in the nuances of corporate communications and brand building.

As part of the Executive Leadership Team, Johnson will spearhead Kulur's Public Relations offerings. This includes brand storytelling, crisis communications, and issues management. She will also oversee internal communications, working to strengthen the relationship between the agency's internal and external brand enthusiasts.

A Powerhouse of Experience

Johnson's extensive background in journalism, corporate communications, marketing, and public relations makes her a valuable addition to the Kulur Group. Her expertise will undoubtedly help propel the agency forward as a leading entity for brands focused on creating an inclusive and thriving world.

"Stephanie's appointment is a testament to our commitment to fostering a culture of inclusivity and innovation," said Nicholas Love, CEO of Kulur Group. "Her impressive track record in media and communications, coupled with her passion for creating meaningful connections, will be instrumental in shaping Kulur's future."

A Vision for the Future

As the first Chief Communications & Kulture Officer, Johnson is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping Kulur Group's communications strategy. She will work closely with the leadership team to ensure the agency's messaging aligns with its mission of promoting diversity and inclusion.

Johnson expressed her excitement about joining the Kulur Group. "I am thrilled to be joining such a dynamic and forward-thinking team," she said. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to help Kulur Group continue to make a positive impact in the world of brand communications."

In a world where the lines between technology, humanity, and culture are increasingly blurred, Johnson's appointment marks a significant step forward for Kulur Group. As they continue to navigate the complex landscape of brand communications, Johnson's leadership will undoubtedly be a guiding force.

